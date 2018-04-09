Milt Toby, Media Law

AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY MILT TOBY is vice-president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the country’s largest organization dedicated to freelance writers. He won the Dr. Tony Ryan Book Award for Dancer’s Image: The Forgotten Story of the 1968 Kentucky Derby, and two American Horse Publications Editorial Awards for Dancer’s Image and for Noor: A Champion Thoroughbred’s Unlikely Journey from California to Kentucky.

A frequent speaker on legal issues and the publishing industry, Toby lives in Central Kentucky with his wife, equine veterinarian Roberta Dwyer; a Dalmatian; a Doberman; and a fat, orange rescue cat named Plumpkin. Milt’s next book, Taking Shergar: Thoroughbred Racing’s Most Famous Cold Case, is due for release in the fall.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Media Law Update

Editors and publishers: have you filed the proper paperwork with the US Copyright Office to ensure that you’re covered by the “safe harbor” provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act? Writers and photographers: have you heard of the CASE Act, proposed federal legislation that would create a “small claims court” to streamline your copyright infringement claims? And what’s new about “fair use?” To learn more, join award-winning author and attorney Milt Toby for an update on developments in media law that will have an impact on your business.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Negotiating 101

We negotiate with others every day. The negotiations might be between a writer and editor over fees or the scope of an article; between a photographer and her client over the use of an image; between a journalist and event organizer for access; or simply between your spouse or significant other over Chinese or Mexican food for dinner. Negotiating is a valuable skill that can be learned--except maybe the part about Chinese or Mexican. Explore the basics of negotiating with Milt Toby, an award-winning author, attorney, and trained mediator.