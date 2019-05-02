Shelley Paulson, Photography

SHELLEY PAULSON is an award-winning equestrian photographer based in Minnesota. She has combined her deep love of horses with her passion for creating heartfelt, meaningful images to create a thriving full-time career. Her work has been published worldwide and can be seen in publications such at Horse Illustrated and Young Rider, advertising for major equine brands such as Farnam and Nutrena, and her recent book, “Horses, Portraits and Stories."

Friday, May 31 - 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Photography Composition for Better Storytelling

Go deeper with your photography by learning how to create meaningful layers in your editorial and photojournalistic photos. We’ll cover fundamentals of good photographic composition, then focus in on what elements a strong storytelling photo by dissecting some of the best journalistic images in history.