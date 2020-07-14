AHP Webinar: AB5, the PRO Act and Beyond

A “New Normal” for Equine Media

Presenter: Milt Toby, Author and Attorney

Host: Jeremy McGovern, Publisher, American Farriers Journal

Presented by: American Horse Publications

Author and attorney Milt Toby discusses the latest developments on California Assembly Bill 5 and the PRO Act and how this legislature can impact equine media.

View the recording

About the Presenter

MILT TOBY is past president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the country’s largest organization dedicated to freelance writers. He won the Dr. Tony Ryan Book Award for Dancer’s Image: The Forgotten Story of the 1968 Kentucky Derby, and two American Horse Publications Editorial Awards for Dancer’s Image and for Noor: A Champion Thoroughbred’s Unlikely Journey from California to Kentucky. His most recent book, Taking Shergar: Thoroughbred Racing's Most Famous Cold Case, was named the best horse racing book at the 2019 EQUUS Film & Arts Fest and was a semi-finalist for the Dr. Tony Ryan Award.

A frequent speaker on legal issues, the business of writing, and the publishing industry, Milt lives in Central Kentucky with his wife, equine veterinarian Roberta Dwyer, a Dalmatian named Burdock, a Doberman named Echo, and a rescue cat named Winston.