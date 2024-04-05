AHP Announces the 2024 Equine Media Awards Finalists

APRIL 5, 2024 –The eagerly awaited announcement of the finalists is over for 78 members who entered 453 entries in the annual AHP Equine Media Awards competition that recognizes excellence in content published in 2023.

The finalists have been selected by media professional judges who review the submissions and provide constructive comments on every entry. This year’s finalists represent 22 Media Industry members, 17 Media Professional members, and 9 Business members who advanced to the top in one or more of 47 classes.

The AHP award contest, held since 1976, allows members to enter their best content from the previous year. Finalists represent a broad spectrum of media, including print and online journalism, digital media, photography, videography, podcasts, books, and more.

“Like the ever-changing media world, so do the winners in each year’s competition,” says Chris Brune, Awards Coordinator. “I have been one of those members waiting to learn if my publication’s entries were honored with placing. That happened twice during my career as editor of Eastern/Western Quarter Horse Journal.”

Brune became involved in managing the awards contest in 1992 as the AHP Executive Director. For 32 years, she has watched members cheer fellow competitors for receiving recognition for their work. “It’s disappointing not to make the cut; however, AHP members know they may be the winner next year.”

AHP Members strive to provide quality content every year,” says Brune. “This collective body of work does a stellar job of educating, informing, and entertaining equine enthusiasts and horse owners. That’s a win all equine media should be proud of.”

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2024.

MEDIA INDUSTRY MEMBERS BloodHorse

Canadian Horse Journal

Chrome

EQUUS Magazine

Hoofcare Publishing

Horse Illustrated

Horse&Rider

Keeneland Magazine

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

NRHA Reiner Magazine

On The Bit Magazine

Paint Horse Journal

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Sidelines Magazine

Sonoma County Horse Journal

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Florida Horse

The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Health Care

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Western Horseman MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS Joe B. Armstrong

Megan Arszman

Jennifer Bryant

Kate Bradley Byars

Susan DiFelice

Christina Keim

Shannon King

Douglas Lees

Kristin Pitzer

Patti Schofler

Kathy Simmers

Anna Sochocky

Julie June Stewart

Kara L. Stewart

Lucile Vigouroux

Amy Witt

Lisa Wysocky AFFILIATE BUSINESS & NONPROFIT MEMBERS ASPCA Right Horse

Boehringer Ingelheim

Equine Network LLC

Humane Society of the United States

Platinum Performance, Inc.

SmartPak

Straight Arrow Inc.

Trafalgar Square Books

United States Hunter Jumper Association

The annual AHP Equine Media Awards Dinner and Presentations will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Return to Horse Country Conference in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information about becoming an AHP member and attending the 2024 Equine Media “Return to Horse Country” Conference, contact Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visitwww.americanhorsepubs.org.

