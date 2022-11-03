AHP Equine Media Student Award Turns Dreams into Reality

Reagan Smollen, a senior at the University of West Virginia, majoring in Animal Science and Nutrition, became the 31st student to claim the title of AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner in 2022. She represents a long list of students who have found career opportunities in equine media.

“The American Horse Publications Equine Media Student Award allowed me to explore the career opportunities within the equine industry,” Reagan says. “Attending the conference and being presented with the award broadened my knowledge of the equine media community by meeting members and learning about their careers. Through this networking, I have been able to work as an intern for Equus Television Network and meet various equine media professionals who have provided guidance and support for future endeavors in my professional career.”

AHP presents up to three applicants with a travel award of $1,000 to attend the 2023 AHP Equine Media Conference in Tempe, Arizona, June 22-24, 2023. The travel award winners also receive complimentary conference registration and student membership. The finalists will have the opportunity to participate in educational sessions and network with equine media professionals and businesses.

A panel of media professionals interviews the finalists and selects the 2023 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner, announced during the conference. Equine Network, LLC presents cash awards to all finalists.

Student Award applicants are required to submit a completed application form plus additional required information via email by February 14, 2023. Eligible students may access guidelines and an application on the AHP website at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-media-student-award/

AHP offers other opportunities for students under the age of 25. Student membership is available to high school, college, and graduate students for dues of $35.The AHP Internship Program offers college students an opportunity to intern at equine media or businesses and gain valuable hands-on work experience. To share information with students who dream of a career on email media, download and share the one-sheet, Horses + Media = AHP.

For more information on AHP and its student programs, visit our website at www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact: Judy Lincoln, AHP Student Program Coordinator, at AHorsePubs2@aol.com.

AHP (American Horse Publications) is a professional association of equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has promoted better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Since 1993, the AHP Student Award program has continued to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

