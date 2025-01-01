Introducing HorseGrooms Insiders: A Game-Changer for Grooms and Equestrian Professionals Everywhere

HorseGrooms, a leading online community for professional and aspiring grooms and recently recognized by US Equestrian as an Official Member Perks Sponsor, is thrilled to announce the launch of HorseGrooms Insiders, a premium membership tier designed to empower, educate, and connect equestrian professionals at every level. Whether you’re a seasoned groom, a rider, trainer, owner, or simply passionate about the equestrian world, Insiders offers something invaluable for everyone.

HorseGrooms Insiders provides members with exclusive access to:

Live Q&A webinars with top grooms and industry experts —Learn directly from those who have worked at the pinnacle of equestrian sport.

—Learn directly from those who have worked at the pinnacle of equestrian sport. Recorded trainings and resources —Gain practical knowledge on horse care, career management, and more.

—Gain practical knowledge on horse care, career management, and more. Direct access to HorseGrooms Mentors —Experienced professionals who are ready to answer questions on grooming, career growth, mental health, and beyond.

—Experienced professionals who are ready to answer questions on grooming, career growth, mental health, and beyond. A private Insiders space —A community within the HorseGrooms Community for meaningful discussions and peer support.

—A community within the HorseGrooms Community for meaningful discussions and peer support. Exclusive discounts and perks from trusted equestrian brands and partners.

Upcoming Insiders Q&A Line-Up

The Insiders Q&A sessions will feature a stellar roster of equestrians, offering exclusive insights and advice:

Monday, January 13, 7 PM EST: Josie Eliasson , founder of Yehaww and long-time groom for Jessica Springsteen, shares her journey as an international show groom and insights on her innovative equestrian job platform.

, founder of Yehaww and long-time groom for Jessica Springsteen, shares her journey as an international show groom and insights on her innovative equestrian job platform. Monday, January 27, 1 PM EST (19h CET): Felicia Wallin , Swedish Olympic showjumping groom for German showjumping super star Richard Vogel, discusses her path to becoming a top-level groom and her care regimen for the spectacular stallion United Touch S.

, Swedish Olympic showjumping groom for German showjumping super star Richard Vogel, discusses her path to becoming a top-level groom and her care regimen for the spectacular stallion United Touch S. Monday, February 10, 7 PM EST: Maija Luttinger (USA) , bodyworker and founder of Freely Forward Bodywork, will discuss her transition from groom to bodyworker, share insights into equine massage techniques for grooms, and talk about her successful business. Insiders will also receive an exclusive 20% discount on the online courses of Freely Forward Bodywork.

, bodyworker and founder of Freely Forward Bodywork, will discuss her transition from groom to bodyworker, share insights into equine massage techniques for grooms, and talk about her successful business. Insiders will also receive an exclusive 20% discount on the online courses of Freely Forward Bodywork. Monday, February 24, 1 PM EST (19h CET): Lars Seefeld , the popular Olympic dressage groom from Germany, will talk about his care for Mount St. John Freestyle, Cathrine Dufour’s medal-winning partner at the Paris Olympic Games.

, the popular Olympic dressage groom from Germany, will talk about his care for Mount St. John Freestyle, Cathrine Dufour’s medal-winning partner at the Paris Olympic Games. Tuesday, March 11, 7 PM EST: Courtney Carson (USA) , former Olympic eventing groom for Doug Payne and current U.S. coordinator of the International Grooms Association (IGA), will discuss her experiences as a groom, her role with the IGA, and the challenges and progress in the grooming world.

, former Olympic eventing groom for Doug Payne and current U.S. coordinator of the International Grooms Association (IGA), will discuss her experiences as a groom, her role with the IGA, and the challenges and progress in the grooming world. Date TBD: Margo Thomas (USA), groom to Baloutinue and key team member for Laura Kraut’s Olympic silver victories in Paris and Tokyo, will share her Olympic experiences, thoughts on horsemanship, and advice for aspiring grooms.

More industry leaders and experts will be announced soon, making Insiders the ultimate hub for equestrian growth and knowledge.

Why Join HorseGrooms Insiders?

HorseGrooms Insiders isn’t just for grooms—it’s for anyone passionate about elevating horse care and advancing equestrian careers. By becoming an Insider, you’ll gain access to the tools, mentorship, and support you need to excel in the equestrian world, whether you’re in the barn, the saddle, or the office.

Special Launch Offer

The doors to HorseGrooms Insiders officially open on January 7, 2025, and as a special launch offer, memberships purchased between January 7 and March 31 will be available at 50% off. If you join before the launch date and become a founding member, you only pay $35 for the first year with code FOUNDING. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with the best in the industry. Visit https://horsegrooms.com if you’d like to learn more.

Together, let’s elevate the equestrian profession and create a stronger, more connected community.

For Media Inquiries:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette@horsegrooms.com

561 246 9068