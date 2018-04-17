The Hunt for Excellence is Complete and the Finalists Named in the AHP Equine Media Awards

Learn who is going for EMA Gold in 2018

The announcement of award finalists ends two-months of anticipation for the 75 AHP members who have learned they placed in the top five in one or more of 64 classes in the 2018 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA).

Held since 1974, the American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest offers members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in a variety of equine media categories. This year’s competition for material published in 2017 drew 823 entries from 108 members, an increase in 40 entries and 3 participants from last year.

The Equine Media Awards, open to AHP members only, offer a Publishing Media Division for print or online publications and freelancers as well as a Business division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges.

The awards competition recognizes excellence in equine media as well as provides entrants with a constructive comment on every entry. “We work with a pool of industry professionals who judge the contest,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator. “We add new judges and switch the classes around every year. Overall, our judge team enjoys this project especially the horse owners in the group.” A comment from one of the 28 judges sums up the opinion of the others. “What a competitive group this year!”

The next milestone on the road to EMA Gold is the announcement of the winners. Awards are placed first, second, third, or honorable mention based on the number of entries in the class. Every finalist is recognized for their achievement. The Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, June 16, 2018, at the Delta Hotels Baltimore Hunt Valley during the AHP “The Hunt for Excellence” Equine Media Conference in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Members interested in attending the AHP Equine Media Conference & Awards in Hunt Valley can access conference information and register online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/attending-ahp-annual-conference/.

The results of the Equine Media Awards will be available on the AHP website after the awards presentation in June.

Who will earn EMA gold in Hunt Valley? Here is the list of AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2018. Congratulations!

PUBLISHING MEDIA DIVISION FINALISTS

Publishing Media Members

American Farriers Journal

American Racehorse

America's Horse

Arabian Horse Life

Barrel Horse News

BloodHorse

Canadian Horse Journal

Chrome

Daily Racing Form

Dressage Today

Driving Digest

EquiManagement

Equine Journal

EQUUS

Horse Radio Network

Keeneland Magazine

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

New Bridge Polo

New York Horse

NRHA Reiner

Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine

Paint Horse Journal

PATH Intl. Strides

Paulick Report

Performance Horse Journal

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Ranch Horse Journal

Sidelines Magazine

Speedhorse

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Chronicle of the Horse

The Horse: Your Guide To Equine Health Care

The Team Roping Journal

Thoroughbred Daily News

Untacked

US Equestrian

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Washington Thoroughbred

Western Horseman Magazine

XBTV

Individual Members

Megan Arszman

Abigail Boatwright

Melinda Brown

Jennifer Bryant

Kate Bradley Byars

Natalie DeFee Mendik

Tracy Gantz

Jessie Haas

Douglas Lees

Bianca McCarty

Eliza McGraw

Heidi Melocco

Katie Navarra

Shelley Paulson

Patti Schofler

L.A. Sokolowski

Lisa Wysocky

BUSINESS DIVISION FINALISTS

AIM Equine Network

Boehringer Ingelheim

Central Garden & Pet

Downunder Horsemanship

E-Squared Magazine Media

Freedom Health

Grand Slam Social

MannaPro Products

Monty Roberts JOIN UP International

National Reining Horse Association

National Sporting Library & Museum

PM Advertising

Purina Animal Nutrition

Road to the Horse

SmartPak Equine

UK Ag Equine Program

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students for nearly 50 years. The non-profit professional association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

