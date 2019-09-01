American Horse Publications’ Second Regional Workshop in Lexington, Kentucky to Focus on “Video Best Practices for Equine Brands and Media”

“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” American Horse Publications (AHP) members will be taking these words from bestselling author Brian Herbert to heart when they choose to attend the second AHP Regional Workshop in Lexington, KY, this fall. Since the first AHP Regional Workshop was packed, AHP is offering another great topic —“Video Best Practices for Equine Brands and Media.” The event will be held October 7 at The UK’s Club at Spindletop Hall with award-winning videographer Scott Moore.

Moore’s workshop will cover do-it-yourself (DIY) or in-house production tips, advice from his experience as a professional videographer, and visual storytelling for editorial content and promotion. His passion for his craft and sharing knowledge with others are the reasons he has conducted seminars on videography for both beginners and professionals, and now is his chance to share with AHP members.

“I think one of the biggest things people will learn at this workshop is how to get started,” said Moore. “There are many levels of expertise and quality in video production but if you know just enough you can succeed at telling a story. It's not all about expensive equipment these days. Many times, it's just about the content and story. My goal is teaching the basics to those who are new and maybe add a few new tricks for those who are advanced.”

This workshop is perfect for AHP members who want to improve their skills in videography and is designed for amateur videographers, amateur or professional photographers, and staff who have plans to produce multimedia for the equine media industry or for an equine-related business or personal service. Moore says attendees should come with an open mind, take notes, ask lots of questions, and be prepared to have fun since there will be something for everyone.

Topics include: how to get started by defining the target audience and defining the mission, equipment, editing, music and audio, techniques, timing, B-roll, visual storytelling, how to produce a high-end documentary or magazine feature, and more.

During 10 years as a TV news photojournalist, Moore perfected his craft to tell stories in under 90 seconds, since that is the most he was ever given. He did this through natural sound, visual composition, and editing techniques that he learned through workshops, seminars, and daily practice. Moore has covered the Kentucky Derby numerous times, worked for the Breeders Cup News Feed, and covered events at the Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland sales.

After his time in news, Moore became Broadcast Branch Manager at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and for 11 years, he shot, edited, and produced hunting, fishing, and conservation stories for “Kentucky Afield TV,” which is America’s longest continuously running outdoors TV program.

After 25 years and more than 40 awards in broadcasting, Moore now runs the show as an entrepreneur who helps clients tell their story. His recent clients include the Bluegrass music duo known as the Moron Brothers; Curious Edge; SHYFT Strategies; R6 Counter Assaults; and a weekly documentary for Protection Dog Sales, a company that provides family protection dogs.

This workshop will run from 8:45 to 4 p.m. with three sessions in the morning split by a break and two sessions after a networking lunch buffet. Registration is limited to only 40 attendees and is on a first come, first served basis. The Early Bird fee is $85 for the first 25 registrants paid by September 13. After that, the fee is $95 for registrations past the first 25 and paid after September 13.

Registration is now open online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/regional-workshop-lexington-2019 for AHP members only.

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a member of AHP and attending the workshop, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member.

American Horse Publications is a professional association of equine media. Its members include equine-related print and online publications as well as professionals, students, organizations, and businesses which share an interest in equine media. Established in 1970, American Horse Publications celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020.

-30-