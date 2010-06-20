2010 AHP Champions

Skip to content
Posted on
June 19, 2010
by
Christine Brune
Twelve past presidents were recognized for their contributions to American Horse Publications during the 40th Anniversary seminar in Lexington, Kentucky.
Walt Wiggins
1977-1978 AHP President
Quarter Racing World
Erbert Eades
1978-1979 AHP President
The BloodHorse
Don Price
1979-1980 AHP President
Michigan Harness Horseman
Les Ford
1985-1986 AHP President
The Harness Horse
Thom Mezick
1986-1987 AHP President
Horsemen's Corral
Peter Winants
1987-1988 AHP President
The Chronicle of the Horse
Tracy Gantz
1988-1989 AHP President
The Thoroughbred of California
Christine Brune
1989-1990 AHP President
Eastern/Western Quarter Horse Journal
Bill Shepard
1990-1991 AHP President
Paint Horse Journal
Nancy Lee Comer
1991-1992 AHP President
The Chronicle of the Horse
Karl Little
1992-1993 AHP President
Cutting Horse Chatter
Jennifer Meyer
1993-1994 AHP President
California Horse Review
AHP Circle of Champions
