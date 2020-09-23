Racing Industry and AHP Lose a Champion. Tony Chamblin Dies at 81.

“I fondly remember the happy days in the formative years of AHP and am proud to have been a part of the organization’s foundation.” - Tony Chamblin

Tony Chamblin is presented the AHP Champion Award during the American Horse Publications (AHP) Break from the Gate in 2008 seminar in Saratoga Springs, NY on June 21, 2008.

AHP is known as a friendly organization that embraces new members and makes them feel part of the family immediately. Tony Chamblin took that on as his personal mission while both AHP president from 1974 to 1976 and its executive director from 1977 to 1983.

A stalwart of the Thoroughbred industry, Tony enjoyed the camaraderie from all facets of AHP, no matter what breed or discipline someone represented. He began his journalistic career as the youngest sports editor in the country at age 23 in the mid-1960s at the Evansville Courier and Press. Over the next decades he served as editor, publisher, and/or president of the Horseman’s Journal, editor of the Breeders’ Cup Magazine, executive director of the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, president and general manager of Finger Lakes Racing Association, and president of Racing Commissioners International, many of those posts held simultaneously.

Though that kept him busy, Tony always found time for AHP and its meetings. He ensured that all newcomers met everyone and that they were included in AHP’s infamous field trips.

“There is no doubt that I would never have witnessed waiters on roller skates at La Niçoise in Georgetown if not for Tony,” said former AHP president Tracy Gantz. “And I guarantee that I never would have seen the amazing female impersonators at Finocchio’s in San Francisco had I not been with the AHP group, Tony leading the charge.”

Tony not only fostered the personal relationships that are at AHP’s core, under his presidency he helped institute the annual awards contest. That contest has soared in popularity, and it has stimulated AHP publications and related media to better their product, resulting in the exemplary service they give to the entire horse industry.

"Tony Chamblin was one of the most supportive individuals in my career in publishing and as Executive Director. He kept in touch with me throughout the years, attended several AHP seminars, and enjoyed being part of the Members Only Facebook group. He was a great friend to me and AHP. He will be missed." Christine Brune, AHP Executive Director

Interview with Tony Chamblin for the AHP’s 50th Anniversary Blog by Emily Koenig

Read Paulick Report article for more about Tony's contributions to the racing industry.

For more information, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

-30-

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students. The association celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Posted in: