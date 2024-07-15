100X SHOWS BRINGS $1 MILLION DOLLAR DERBY TO FIRST INTERNATIONAL EVENT: THE 100X EUROPEAN CLASSIC PRESENTED BY BO RANCH 

Paris, France – July 10, 2024 – 100X Shows is thrilled to present its first show outside the United States: The 100X European Classic presented by Bo Ranch, taking place from July 9 to 13, 2024, just 45 minutes outside of Paris, France. Bo Ranch, located in La Chapelle La Reine, France is the largest ranch in Europe dedicated to international reining. This groundbreaking event features the $1 million dollar 100X European Derby, marking one of the highest payouts in European reining history, elevating the sport to unprecedented heights.

The 100X European Classic promises an exhilarating experience for both competitors and spectators, packed with top-tier reining professionals, high-stakes competition, and world-class entertainment.

Featured at this event will be the $100,000 Ranch Fuel Super Slide on Friday, July 12. This electrifying event will see riders perform the signature reining maneuver – the slide – delivering heart-pounding excitement and showcasing the sport’s unique blend of skill and athleticism from the other side of the Atlantic.

Adding to the excitement, the genre-defying DJ/Producer duo VAVO will perform on Saturday, July 13 following the 100X Level 4 Open European Derby Finals. VAVO has been revolutionizing the music scene with their explosive YEEDM movement, which fuses EDM and Country Music. Their innovative sound has earned them multiple #1 spot on the USA Dance Radio charts, seven appearances on the Billboard Dance Charts, and support from industry giants like Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, and David Guetta. VAVO’s performance is set to be a highlight of the 100X European Classic, promising a vibrant, unforgettable night for all attendees.

You won’t want to miss this historic event. Come visit Bo Ranch just weeks before the Olympics. Join us from July 9 to 13, 2024, for the 100X European Classic – a celebration that’s set to redefine the European reining scene.

If you are unable to attend, you can tune in live at 100xshows.com/pages/livestream to watch all the international reining action for free brought to you by Foals-R-Us Reproduction Center & Stallion Station!

For more information, please visit 100xshows.com.

