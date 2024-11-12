Join EQUUS Television Network in Chattanooga for Coverage of the 53rd Annual AFA Convention: A Gathering of Industry Excellence, Innovation, and Education

November 11-15, 2024 – Chattanooga Convention Center

The American Farrier’s Association (AFA) is thrilled to announce the 53rd Annual AFA Convention, set to take place at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, November 11-15, 2024. EQUUS Television Network will be onsite to cover the event, bringing audiences exclusive access to the largest national gathering of farriers, veterinarians, apprentices, students, and equine industry professionals. This year’s convention promises exceptional educational and networking opportunities in the heart of Tennessee.

The AFA Convention features a dynamic lineup of lectures, hands-on learning sessions, and workshops with renowned farrier and equine care experts. Highlights include CF and CJF certification demonstrations, engaging roundtables, and the much-anticipated 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition. EQUUS Television will bring these highlights to life, capturing the excitement and insights from this premier industry event.

Convention Highlights:

· National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition – Including the Draft Class and “Wow Factor” Open Jackpot Class, now in its second year, showcasing the skill and artistry of farriers across the country.

· FIA MarketPlace – A central hub for exploring cutting-edge products and services from top suppliers, retailers, and manufacturers in the farrier industry, providing a unique opportunity for professional connections and resource discovery.

· Certification & Endorsement Workshops & Exams – Essential workshops to help attendees advance their credentials with guidance from AFA experts, setting high standards within the profession.

· Educational Roundtables and Hands-On Instructional Stations – Led by AFA Examiners, these sessions offer attendees the chance to delve into advanced techniques and industry trends.

· Farrier Family Feud and Thursday Night Social – Fostering a sense of community, these events bring fun and camaraderie to the convention’s social lineup.

· Grand Finale Reception – Featuring awards presentations, certification recognitions, and live and silent auctions, this celebration honors excellence within the farrier community and wraps up the convention with a memorable evening.

“We’re excited to bring the 53rd Annual Convention to EQUUS Television viewers and the equine practitioner community around the world,” said EQUUS Worldwide Correspondent Diana De Rosa. “AFA attendees can connect, learn, and celebrate the future of farriery. With EQUUS Television on the scene covering the event, even more farriers and equine enthusiasts will have access to the education and experiences that make this event so impactful.”

Registration is now open for the AFA 53rd Annual Convention. For more information and to register, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/ed4b306a/jDOWam1oCEKcqynFonebZA?u=https://americanfarriers.org/page/2024-convention-homeso you can be part of this extraordinary gathering of farriers and equine professionals, and tune in to EQUUS Television for exclusive coverage!

About the American Farrier’s Association (AFA)

Founded in 1971, the American Farrier’s Association is dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through high standards in farriery. The AFA serves as a leader in education, certification, and professional development within the farrier industry.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television is a worldwide Equestrian Lifestyle Television Network, featuring the latest news, information, events, instruction, documentary films, and horse features from around the globe. EQUUS is available subscription-free to viewers on all major SmartTV platforms, mobile apps for iPhone and Android, and streaming 24/7 at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/732af330/kXE6g5b-V0eXuSlIxlcvLQ?u=http://www.equustelevision.net/.

For press inquiries, please contact: Diana De Rosa, EQUUS Television Worldwide Correspondent, 516-848-4867, diana@equustelevision.net, dderosa1@optonline.net.

