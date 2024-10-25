Equestrian documentary “Horses & the Science of Harmony” examines the nature of harmony between horse and rider through the eyes of Bubby Upton and through the lens of cutting-edge science.

Fairfield, CA Oct 25, 2024 – “Horses and the Science of Harmony,” produced by UK equine performance specialist Dr. Sue Dyson and US-based Kathryn Lauritzen of Padma Video is available free to watch online via YouTube: https://youtu.be/3ulkLHqHZ3g as well as on Smart TV platforms Apple TV, Amazon Fire, ROKU, LG, Samsung, and on-line via Equus Television Network www.equustelevision.net

Horses and the Science of Harmony is a full-length feature film telling the story of Bubby Upton, a rising star in the world of 3-day eventing, who suffered a catastrophic spinal injury yet bravely fought to get back to doing what she loves…ride. Bubby’s emotional story is woven alongside cutting-edge science to educate viewers about equine behavior and optimal well-being, while simultaneously asking the question “what is it about horses that speaks so strongly to our hearts?’

Horses & the Science of Harmony features some of the “who’s who” of British eventing, including Mary King, Lucinda Green and Piggy March, as well as some of the top equine veterinarians and researchers in the world – all weighing in on the concept of harmony between humans and horses.

“We really worked hard to find ‘lightbulb moments’ in the science segments” says director Kathryn Lauritzen. “We wanted everyone, from the pony clubber to the Olympic athlete to learn new information. For instance, many people don’t realize that smell is probably the horse’s strongest sense or that horses routinely hear sound frequencies that we cannot hear.”

Some of the many interviews include: cognitive brain scientist, Janet Jones, on how horses and humans influence each other’s neurochemistry; veterinary behaviorist Gemma Pearson delves into how stable design influences relaxation; and veterinary researcher Rachel Murray describes how bridle pressure points can influence the way a horse moves its limbs.

Executive producer, Dr. Sue Dyson, discusses how behaviour reflecting pain in horses is common and often ignored, so that people have lost sight of what “normal” looks like. She provides evidence-based information to describe what a comfortable horse should look like under saddle, which is demonstrated by international dressage rider and trainer Gareth Hughes.

Bubby Upton’s emotional story epitomizes the quest for harmony between horse and rider while battling her own physical limitations.

About Sue Dyson: Dr. Sue Dyson specializes in equine orthopedics, with a focus on lameness and poor performance in sports horses. She lectures internationally and is known both for her clinical work and extensive research having published over 450 peer-reviewed papers on lameness and diagnostic imaging in scientific journals. She has also co-authored several veterinary textbooks, as well as training and competing at National level in both eventing and show jumping.

About Kathryn Lauritzen, Padma Video: Through Padma Video, Kathryn Lauritzen creates educational, marketing and documentary films specializing in the human-animal bond. Kathryn seeks to illuminate the strong, beautiful and complicated relationship between humans and animals, asking the question during all phases of video production… how can we make the world better for them? www.PadmaVideo.com

About Equus Television Network: EQUUS Television Network is the premier global destination for equestrian and equine-related content. With a commitment to delivering high-quality programming, EQUUS TV offers a diverse range of content, including news and on the scene reporting from the world’s most important equine-related events, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. EQUUS Television Network is available on most SmartTV Platforms SUBSCRIPTION FREE, including Amazon Fire, APPLE TV, LG, Samsung, ROKU, and now STIRR. www.equustelevision.net

