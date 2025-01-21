Introducing the New Geo Grid from Premier Equestrian – New Size, Easier Installation, Thicker Walls

January 21, 2025 — Premier Equestrian, a leading provider of high-quality equestrian products, is thrilled to announce the launch of an enhanced Geo Grid product, designed to offer superior performance in both equestrian and non-equestrian applications. This new iteration of Geo Grid features:

Increased Size : 19.7” x 19.7” x 1.5”.

: 19.7” x 19.7” x 1.5”. Easier Installation : Larger size makes install easier and reduces labor and time, making it ideal for both professionals and DIY projects.

: Larger size makes install easier and reduces labor and time, making it ideal for both professionals and DIY projects. Thicker Walls: Enhanced durability with thicker walls to handle up to 3500 tons per square inch when installed correctly.

About Geo Grid

Geo Grid, or geosynthetic grid, is essential for soil stabilization, erosion control, and drainage. Made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), our Geo Grid is crafted from 97% post-consumer recycled materials, ensuring both high performance and environmental responsibility. This product’s ridged structure with open cells and thick ribbing offers unmatched tensile strength, making it perfect for:

Equestrian Use : Stabilizing muddy paddocks, arenas, and pathways, promoting horse health and extending facility life.

: Stabilizing muddy paddocks, arenas, and pathways, promoting horse health and extending facility life. Non-Equestrian Applications: Ideal for construction sites, parking lots, driveways, and landscaping projects where soil stabilization and erosion control are critical.

Why Choose Premier Equestrian’s Geo Grid?

Quality and Safety : Non-toxic, safe for both animals and humans, with excellent drainage capabilities.

: Non-toxic, safe for both animals and humans, with excellent drainage capabilities. Versatility : Suitable for light to heavy-duty applications, from residential gardens to industrial access roads.

: Suitable for light to heavy-duty applications, from residential gardens to industrial access roads. Cost-Effectiveness: Reduces long-term maintenance costs by providing a stable, durable surface.

Installation Simplified

Our new Geo Grid design ensures that installation is as straightforward as possible:

Site Preparation: Clear and level the area. Base Layer: Compact native soil for a stable foundation. Drainage: Add a layer of crushed stone or gravel. Geo Grid Layer: Lay the Geo Grid and fill with gravel to lock it in place. Surface Application: Choose your top layer – grass for parks, or gravel/sand for driveways and arenas.

Service Commitment

At Premier Equestrian, we’re committed to providing tailored solutions. Our expert consultations ensure that every installation meets the specific needs of our diverse clientele, from farms to municipal parks. Bulk purchasing and support make the transition to Geo Grid both efficient and economical.

Contact Us

For more information, to place an order, or to speak with one of our experts, please reach out or visit our website. Let’s build sustainable, functional landscapes together! https://premierequestrian.com/product/premier-geo-grid-mats-ground-stabilization/

Premier Equestrian – Where Quality Meets Innovation

This press release highlights the new features of the Geo Grid while emphasizing the benefits and simplicity of its use, tailored for both equestrian and broader applications.

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of premium-quality equestrian arena footing solutions, equine products, and services. Renowned for their innovative footing, arena design expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Premier Equestrian has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for equestrian facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.PremierEquestrian.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Zorn,

President – Premier Equestrian

1-800-611-6109

heidiz@premierequestrian.com