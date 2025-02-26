Horses and Humans Research Foundation Invites You to a Free Webinar on March 9, 2025: The Inspiring Journey of U.S. Para Dressage Riders at the 2024 Paralympic Games

Chagrin Falls, OH- February 26, 2025: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is thrilled to announce our upcoming free webinar: The Inspiring Journey of U.S. Para Dressage Riders at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Celebrate the historic achievements of the U.S. Para Dressage team at the 2024 Paralympic Games in this exclusive and inspiring webinar. Join the medal-winning riders and their coach as they share firsthand accounts of their incredible journey to seven medals, including seven golds—a record-breaking triumph.

Hear the athletes describe their unique paths to Para Dressage, from their disabilities and how they began in the sport, to the profound physical benefits it has brought to their lives. Gain a deeper understanding of the dedication, teamwork, and strategies that drove their success, and learn about their everyday lives, challenges, and victories both in and out of the arena.

From the coach’s perspective, discover the behind-the-scenes moments and the collaborative efforts that made this historic achievement possible. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be inspired by stories of perseverance, passion, and the transformative power of equestrian sports.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with the champions and gain valuable insights into their remarkable journeys!

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A SUNDAY EVENT! Join us on March 9,2025 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Visit our website to sign up www.horsesandhuman.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

