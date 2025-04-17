A Home for Every Horse Announces the Absorbine Disaster Relief for Rescues Grant

[Albuquerque, NM] – [April 7, 2025] – A Home for Every Horse, in partnership with Absorbine, is proud to announce the launch of the Disaster Relief for Rescues Grant. This initiative aims to provide crucial support to certified 501(c)(3) horse rescue organizations affected by natural disasters.

“We are so thankful for sponsors like Absorbine who have enabled us to provide support to rescues across the country, said Melissa Kitchen, President of the Equine Network Foundation and A Home for Every Horse. Providing funds to help rescues hit by disaster has long been one of our goals, we are grateful to be able to help them rebuild and repair when they need it most.”

The grant, presented by A Home for Every Horse and funded by Absorbine, underscores a shared commitment to equine welfare by offering financial assistance and essential resources to help rescues recover and continue their vital work. The program is designed to alleviate the financial burden on rescues, enabling them to focus on the rehabilitation and rehoming of horses in need.

Key Features of the Grant:

Financial Assistance: Grants will be awarded to help cover the lingering costs of shelter repairs, facility reclamation and other disaster-related expenses.

Grants will be awarded to help cover the lingering costs of shelter repairs, facility reclamation and other disaster-related expenses. Eligibility: Certified 501(c)(3) horse rescue organizations that are a part of A Home for Every Horse and have been impacted by natural disasters are encouraged to apply.

“At Absorbine, we are honored to support the incredible work done by rescues, especially when they need it most,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing for Absorbine. “This partnership with A Home for Every Horse allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of horses in need, ensuring that rescues can continue their life-saving work even in the face of unexpected challenges.”

The A Home for Every Horse program, in collaboration with the American Horse Council’s Unwanted Horse Coalition, has been instrumental in providing support to horse rescues across the nation and connecting rescue horses with potential adopters. By listing adoptable horses on Equine.com, the program provides a centralized platform for people to find and adopt rescue horses.

For more information about the Disaster Relief for Rescues Grant and to apply, please visit https://ahomeforeveryhorse.com/absorbine-disaster-relief-for-rescues-grant/.

About Absorbine: For over 130 years, Absorbine has been dedicated to providing high-quality and trusted products that help improve the lives of horses. From wound care to fly control, Absorbine’s innovative solutions support the health and well-being of horses around the world.

Media Contact:

Melissa Kitchen

President

Equine Network Foundation

mkitchen@equinenetwork.com