Horses and Humans Research Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members

Chagrin Falls, OH- April 17, 2025: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is thrilled to welcome our newest board members to the team!

Katie Gillies brings two decades of experience in the higher education sector, where she has been dedicated to enhancing the experiences of prospective students across a variety of institutions. With a strong background in sales management, systems, and marketing, she is a master of consumer experience. Katie is passionate about driving innovation and actively supports initiatives that integrate new technologies in enrollment and higher education, contributing to significant student growth for some of the largest healthcare schools in the industry.



Outside of her professional pursuits, Katie is an avid equine enthusiast, having spent her childhood on horseback. She resides in Columbus, Ohio, with her husband, son, daughter (who shares her passion for riding), and three dogs. Committed to both animal and human health, Katie holds multiple certifications in fitness and health coaching.

HHRF Board President, John Kundtz shared “I would like to welcome Katie Gillies to the Board of the Horses and Humans Research Foundation. Katie has a lifelong love for horses and extensive experience in both education and the nonprofit sector. Her enthusiasm and expertise will greatly benefit our board.”

Lauren West is a Tax Manager in PwC’s Washington National Tax Services, Exempt Organization Tax Services practice and is based in Pittsburgh, PA. Lauren provides tax compliance and consulting advice to tax-exempt health systems, universities, and pension trusts, including their related corporate, joint venture, and international affiliates. She provides services at the federal, state, and international jurisdictions. Lauren is an enrolled agent with the IRS.

When asked why she wanted to be a part of HHRF Lauren shared, “I believe that animals and humans can heal each other, I have seen it personally throughout my life. HHRF supports research that will continue to show the world human-animal interactions are important.”

Dale Brown, HHRF Treasurer stated, “We are extremely excited to have Lauren West join the Board of HHRF. She brings not only her professional experience as a tax manager and working with non-profit organizations but her personal experience of working with and dedication to animals. She will greatly help HHRF in enhancing the breadth and depth of our Board and Finance Committee. We look forward to her insights in working with our organization.”

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

