Gold Buckle Futurities Partners with EquiStat to Advance Industry Recognition

Fort Worth, TX — Gold Buckle Futurities is excited to announce an official partnership with EquiStat, the performance industry’s most trusted statistical authority. Beginning in 2025, EquiStat now officially serves as the Official Data Source of Gold Buckle Futurities.

This new collaboration brings together two industry leaders with one shared goal: to elevate recognition, transparency and opportunity in the rope horse futurity world.

“Gold Buckle Futurities runs a first-class program, and partnering with them was a natural fit. EquiStat is proud to be their official data source as we work together to elevate the rope horse industry,” said Tysha Holderby, managing director of EquiStat.

What It Means for the Industry

Whether you’re a stallion owner, breeder or rider, this partnership delivers more visibility, more recognition, and more opportunities to be seen and celebrated. With EquiStat now tracking and reporting results from all Gold Buckle Futurities events, those who invest in the industry — through breeding, training, owning, and competing — will see their accomplishments accurately recorded and nationally recognized.

Gold Buckle Futurities will also work with EquiStat to highlight top sires, breeders and competitors throughout the season, adding value for those enrolled in the program and spotlighting the horses as they shape the sport’s future.

A Win for Stallion Owners, Breeders and Riders Alike

Stallion owners with horses enrolled in the Gold Buckle Elite Stallions Program will gain access to discounted opportunities with the Quarter Horse News Stallion Register as well as reduced pricing on EquiStat’s online reports and promotional tools.

Breeders will also receive discounted rates on EquiStat reports, making it easier to track the success of their program and develop informed breeding strategies.

Contestants will benefit from exclusive discounts on EquiStat reports which track and verify rider earnings all season long — adding a new level of professionalism and visibility to their competitive careers.

Additionally, EquiStat’s verified results will power the release of official Gold Buckle Futurities leaderboards, recognizing the Top Sires, Top Riders, Top Horses and Top Breeders of the Year throughout the season.

“For more than 40 years, EquiStat has tracked earnings for horses, riders, owners and breeders across a multitude of disciplines. We’re always looking for opportunities to serve the industry — whether that’s supporting event producers or helping horse owners achieve their goals,” Holderby added. “When Gold Buckle Futurities approached us about a partnership, we knew it was a natural fit. They are an elite program run by some of the best in the business. We’re proud to support them as their official data source and look forward to working together to elevate and advance the rope horse industry.”

With the rope horse futurity industry experiencing unprecedented growth, this partnership comes at the perfect time, uniting two organizations committed to keeping that momentum going.

“Partnering with EquiStat is a huge step forward for Gold Buckle Futurities,” said Cole Davison, co-owner and team roping director of Gold Buckle Futurities. “It gives our riders, breeders and stallion owners the recognition they deserve, and brings more credibility to everything we’re doing. We’re excited for what this means for the future of the rope horse.”

With EquiStat, the future of rope horse competition at Gold Buckle Futurities is stronger and more data-driven than ever before.

About Gold Buckle Futurities

Gold Buckle Futurities is a premier producer of rope horse futurity events, committed to elevating the sport through innovative incentives, and unmatched opportunities for breeders, stallion owners, and riders. With record-breaking payouts and elite stallion enrollments, Gold Buckle Futurities is shaping the future of rope horse competition.

About EquiStat

Since 1985, the EquiStat database has tracked the earnings of the industry’s top riders, horses, breeders, owners, sires and dams. The most complete earnings data available in the Western performance horse industry, EquiStat hosts more than $2 billion in earnings across 60+ disciplines. Recognized for its accuracy and verified data, EquiStat has become a popular and accepted source for statistical information, making it an integral part of the horse industry. EquiStat is part of the Morris Equine Group, a division of Morris Communications Company, LLC. Learn more at EquiStat.com

About Morris Communications Company LLC

Morris Communications Company is home to premier special interest media brands focused on original, expert-driven content delivered in print and digital formats on topics including travel, outdoors, local interest, western and equine. With a history and heritage in publishing dating back to 1785, the company today delivers stand-out magazines, specialty websites, books, local maps and live events.

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is also home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede and the World Championship of Colt Starting Road to the Horse.

