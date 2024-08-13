A PHOTOGRAPHY ADVENTURE awaits you in the stunning mountains of Colorado!

Cowgirls with Cameras invite you join us this Fall where you will experience spectacular scenery, horses, cowgirls, cowboys, ranch life, and fellowship at Trappers Lake Lodge in beautiful Meeker, Colorado.

Your guides, Cara Taylor Swift, Kim Beer, and Phyllis Burchett are experienced and professional with decades of photography workshop experience to assure you get exactly what you need from your time with us.

Trappers is located in the stunning Flat Top Wilderness and held during peak Colorado color, this location and event offers you the opportunity to capture the golden light of a Rocky Mountain autumn falling on amazing Western scenery featuring cowboys, horses, and stock.

*This is a fabulous opportunity to fill your portfolio with Fall Content, fully Model Released.

THE DETAILS:

September 29-October 2, 2024, Meals and Lodging included: $2500 Lodging is two people in a shared cabin. Bath house is conveniently located within steps of all cabins. Power down time each night gives you sabbatical from technology! HOW TO JOIN US: Follow this link for more information: https://cowgirlswithcameras.com/trappers-lake-lodge-photography-adventure/ or claim your spot by paying a $750 deposit here: https://keap.app/checkout/bvs998/tll-deposit

Space is limited to 12 participants.

Media Contact:

Phyllis Burchett

phyllis@phyllisburchettphoto.net