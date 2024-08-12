AQHA Partners with PATH Intl. for Second Year to Celebrate the American Quarter Horses in Equine-Assisted Services

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to once again partner with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.).

The American Quarter Horse Association continues its partnership with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, known as PATH Intl., for a second year to recognize equestrians and American Quarter Horses participating in equine-assisted services, including therapeutic riding.

“The American Quarter Horse is renowned for its versatility, good nature and ability to shine in equine-assisted services programs,” said AQHA CEO Karl Stressman. “It’s our honor to continue to recognize these horses and their important work through the AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year and runner-up, awarding their centers with $10,000 and $5,000 prizes.”

This program recognizes American Quarter Horses that take part in programs at PATH Intl. centers. The AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award is a nomination-based award determined through a selection process by AQHA and PATH Intl. Nominated horses must be considered an equine-assisted services horse (involved in therapeutic horsemanship sessions including riding, therapies incorporating equines and learning) at one of 794 PATH Intl. member centers and be registered with AQHA. The nominating center must be a current AQHA member. PATH Intl. members can save $5 on AQHA membership when they join or renew using promo code PATH. Nominations are open now and must be submitted before midnight on December 31, 2024.

“The heart-felt stories and accomplishments of last year’s award winners demonstrate how well suited American Quarter Horses are for partnering with humans in this work,” said PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm. “Through interactions led by PATH Intl. certified professionals, American Quarter Horses help bring about health and wellness goals for people with unique needs. AQHA’s support of EAS through linking PATH Intl. members to the myriad education opportunities available through AQHA membership and the generous award prizes proves they recognize the power of the American Quarter Horse to change and enrich lives!”

About PATH Intl.

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International is a federally registered nonprofit organization, leading the advancement of professional equine-assisted services by supporting its members and industry through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education. Founded in 1969, PATH Intl. promotes safe and effective therapeutic horsemanship to this day. Headquartered in Colorado, there are 794 centers, nearly 4,000 individual members, 4,864 certified professionals and 5,386 equines in programs all around the world.

