Horses & Humans Research Foundation Announces Plans for 2025 Annual Connect, Learn and Inspire Conference in San Antonio, TX

Chagrin Falls, OH- August 13, 2024- Get ready to plan your next enlightening experience! Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is excited to announce plans for our next annual Connect, Learn and Inspire conference. Mark your calendars now to join us in San Antonio, TX on February 22 & 23, 2025 and share knowledge and fellowship with others who share your passion for horse and human interaction.

HHRF is thrilled to announce Dr. Stephen Peters, Psy.D, ABD as the Key Note Speaker for this event! Dr. Peters is a Neuroscientist specializing in brain functioning. For over a decade, he held the position of Chief of Neuropsychological Services in a large Neurology Practice, and went on to found and become the Clinical Director of the American Fork Hospital Memory Clinic and the Utah Valley Hospital Clinic for Brain Health. As a horse brain researcher, he has given Equine Brain Science seminars/presentations and performed Horse Brain dissections around the world for the horse owning public as well as Veterinarians and Veterinary Surgeons. He is the co-author with Martin Black of the book “Evidence-Based Horsemanship”.

Peters has been a frequent presenter at “The Best Horse Practices Summit ” and at Warwick Schiller’s “Journey On Podcast Summit ”. He also provided significant contributions to the book, “Horsehead: Brain Science & Other Insights’. He has collaborated with Canadian Psychotherapist Sarah Schlote to create the Equuscience Master Course, (A trauma-informed and evidence-based lens on horse-human relationships) and educational focus classes such as The Neurobiology of Learning. (Equuscience.com). Dr. Peters has appeared as himself in several Documentary films.

This promises to be an informative and thought-provoking experience for all who attend. Tickets will be limited, visit our website http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ to purchase your discounted early bird ticket today!

Calling all researchers! HHRF Is seeking abstract submissions for speakers at our upcoming event. If you are interested in presenting and sharing your research findings, visit our website at http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ to sign up and learn more about this opportunity. Spots are limited and the deadline for submissions is September 15, 2024.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities for this impactful event contact Chloe Garrison, HHRF Development Director at hhrfdevelopment@gmail.com.

For more information about HHRF and the upcoming conference visit the website http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO at exec.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” *such as Donkeys and Mules

