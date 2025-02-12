Altano Group Partners with Performance Equine Associates to Advance Veterinary Standards

[Lexington, KY] – In an exciting development within the equine veterinary community, Altano Group, an international leader in equine veterinary medicine, is announcing Performance Equine Associates, a renowned full-service equine hospital and ambulatory practice located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, near the Texas state border, has joined the Altano Group.

Altano Group, known for its dedication to high medical standards, compassionate care, and innovation, sees Performance Equine Associates as a natural fit. Performance Equine Associates’ unwavering commitment to excellence and its strong industry reputation align seamlessly with Altano’s vision of advancing veterinary medicine through collaboration and innovation. “Drs. Easter and Troop’s dedication to exceptional care and forward-thinking solutions connects perfectly with the values we uphold at Altano,” said Dr. Chris Berezowski, Altano North America’s Chief Medical Officer.

Performance Equine Associates brings to the table extensive expertise in sports medicine, surgery, general equine medicine, and reproduction. Dr. Lane Easter, a prominent leader at the practice and in the veterinary industry, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the opportunity to partner with a global network of veterinarians to enhance patient care and drive innovative research. For instance, their study into the potential link between EHV-5 and Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus infections underscores critical global equine health challenges and inspires the development of new vaccines, marking a significant step forward in advancing equine healthcare worldwide.

This alliance also empowers Performance Equine Associates to elevate its practice through Altano’s resources, including professional development opportunities and operational support. Moreover, it aligns with shared values, such as a deep love for horses and a commitment to compassionate veterinary care, highlighting both organizations’ goals of being employers of choice in the industry.

Altano’s geographic reach is also broadened by this addition, extending their capacity to serve diverse equine communities and reinforcing their commitment to exceptional care on a global scale. “Together, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our patients, their owners, and our collective teams,” Dr. Berezowski notes.

Altano Group and Performance Equine Associates look forward to a prosperous future together, united by their dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in equine veterinary medicine.

About Altano Group

The Altano Group, inspired by the success story of a racehorse named Altano, stands as a pioneer in modern and sustainable veterinary medicine. Emphasizing the importance of every animal, Altano commits to providing the best possible treatment and care. Their vision and mission encompass delivering top-notch animal welfare, being an employer of choice, and setting new standards in the veterinary field. They focus on experience, appreciation, and innovation, with a strong network of clinics and practices across multiple countries, promoting autonomy, specialist knowledge, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Altano also features a robust internal academy for knowledge-sharing and development. To learn more about Altano, visit https://altano-group.vet/en/start/

