Keeneland Spring Meet Ticket Sales Open Feb. 18 

LEXINGTON, KY (Feb. 12, 2025) – Keeneland will open ticket sales for its 2025 Spring Meet, to be held April 4-25, on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. ET. A variety of ticket options for Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General Admission will be available. All tickets must be purchased in advance via Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing.

The 15-day Spring Meet features racing Wednesdays through Sundays with a daily first post of 1 p.m., except closing day, Friday, April 25, when the first race is 12:30 p.m. There will be no racing on Sunday, April 20, in observance of the Easter holiday.

Keeneland has increased the value of 16 stakes and will award a record $9.4 million in total purses across 19 stakes this spring. The Toyota Blue Grass (G1) has received a $250,000 purse increase, bringing its total value to $1.25 million. Other purse increases include $150,000 for the Central Bank Ashland (G1), now worth $750,000, and $200,000 for the Transylvania (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select, which becomes a $600,000 race.

The 101st running of the Toyota Blue Grass at 1 1/8 miles on opening Saturday, April 5 and the 88thrunning of the Central Bank Ashland at 1 1/16 miles, run the day before on opening day of the meet, are key springtime races on the dirt for 3-year-olds.

Spring Meet ticketing: Know before you purchase

Plan ahead: Demand is expected to be high, and fans are encouraged to browse ticket options, pricing and the process to purchase in advance on tickets.Keeneland.com/racing.

Buy tickets online in advance: All Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General Admission tickets must be purchased in advance at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing for easy entry and to ensure attendance on preferred dates because tickets do sell out. Cash and walk-up purchases are not accepted at the main gates on race days. Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for purchase prior to opening day.

Check availability during the meet: Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Ticket inventory is updated automatically and available for purchase at tickets.Keeneland.com/racing, so fans are encouraged to check the official ticketing site regularly.

Parking: All paved parking rows will be for permit parking and free accessible parking only. No reservation is required for accessible parking. Parking permits for the Green and bus lots will go on sale Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Free public parking will be available on The Hill and The Meadow.

Ticket pricing for General Admission and Grandstand reserved seating for the Spring Meet are:

General Admission: Wednesday/Thursday tickets are $7; Friday/Saturday/Sunday tickets are $10; opening Saturday tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.

General Admission Spring Meet Season Passes: $50. Passes are pre-sold until April 3.

Grandstand Reserved Seats: Wednesday/Thursday seats are $15; Friday/Saturday/Sunday seats are $25; opening Saturday seats are $30. Price includes General Admission.

Tailgating on The Hill available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Keeneland’s popular tradition of tailgating on The Hill returns Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the Spring Meet.

No ticket or reservation is required to experience a Keeneland race day on The Hill. Fans can watch the racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent while live music and food trucks create a festive atmosphere. A variety of family-friendly amenities and plenty of photo opportunities will be available for all tailgaters.

Keeneland again will partner with RevelXP to offer tailgate packages for groups of any size. Whether for a party of 10 or 750, RevelXP can organize your tailgate by furnishing a designated tent, catering, amenities and more. Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for full details.

Race Day Social on The Hill debuts in April

Keeneland is introducing Race Day Social at The Hill, an inviting new race-day experience. Located in the RevelXP village, this exclusive space offers guests a perfect blend of comfort and excitement to enjoy their race day in style.

Guests can relax under a covered tent with plush lounge seating, enjoy classic yard games and watch live race coverage while having a catered lunch featuring local cuisine. A full bar with signature cocktails and other alcoholic beverages is available for purchase. Keeneland’s expert BETologists will be on hand to provide wagering insights throughout the day.Exclusive amenities include access to private restroom trailers, comfortable seating and a premium atmosphere. The space has a capacity of 250 guests per day. Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for full details.

Buy tickets now for Derby Day at Keeneland on Saturday, May 3

Also beginning Feb. 18, Keeneland will offer General Admission and Equestrian Room dining tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland on Saturday, May 3. Tickets are available for pre-purchase at keeneland.com/derby.

Keeneland will celebrate the 151st running of the Run for the Roses with live music on the Michelob Ultra Stage and present the Maker’s Mark Experience Zone, food trucks, family activities and more for guests to enjoy throughout the grounds. The Hill also will be open on Derby Day for tailgating fun. Additionally, guests may plan their own Derby party with an elevated tailgate package on The Hill through RevelXP.

Keeneland continues to make progress on the construction of its new Paddock Building, which is scheduled to open to the public this fall. The three-level Paddock Building will accommodate an additional 1,400 fans and offer a variety of exceptional seating, dining and viewing venues. A repositioned Saddling Paddock, also part of the construction project, will provide fans with unmatched views of the pre-race pageantry.

To learn more about Keeneland racing, visit Keeneland.com/racing or follow @keeneland on Instagram and Facebook and @keenelandracing on Twitter.

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

