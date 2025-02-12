Equine Guelph and the Equine Disease Communication Center Announce the New Biosecurity Risk Calculator 2.0

A new, innovative online healthcare tool to help horse owners better manage and understand biosecurity risks is now available through a partnership between Equine Guelph and the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC).

The Biosecurity Risk Calculator is designed to assess and manage infectious disease risks. The new partnership between Equine Guelph and the EDCC will enhance the tool’s educational resources and outreach.

The Biosecurity Risk Calculator is now available for free at TheHorsePortal.com/BiosecurityTool and on the EDCC biosecurity page. The enhanced tool provides users with easy access to vital information and personalized risk assessments. This tool empowers the equine community to take proactive steps in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. In just ten minutes, you can calculate, manage, and minimize biosecurity threats to keep your equine friends healthy by going through ten categories for your farm or facility’s score.

Key Features of the new Biosecurity Risk Calculator:

Personalized Risk Assessment:

Educational Resources:

With EDCC as Equine Guelph’s a new partner, the tool now includes updated educational materials on disease prevention and management. New User-Friendly Interface: The tool is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, making it accessible for all horse owners and caretakers.

To read more about the upgraded biosecurity risk calculator, please visit https://thehorseportal.ca/2025/02/equine-guelph-launches-biosecurity-risk-calculator-2-0-with-new-partner-equine-disease-communication-center-edcc/

The EDCC is an industry-driven information center which works to protect horses and the horse industry from the threat of infectious disease in North America. The center is designed to seek and report real-time information about diseases similar to how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC) alerts the human population about diseases in people. The EDCC is based in Lexington, Ky., at the American Association of Equine Practitioners headquarters, with a website hosted by US Equestrian. The EDCC is funded entirely through the generosity of organizations, industry stakeholders, and horse owners. To learn more visit www.equinediseasecc.org

Media Contact:

Leslie Barlow

Communication Manager

Equine Disease Communication Center

p: (859) 705-0368|e: edcc@aaep.org