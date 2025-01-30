Amber Hofmaier and Drippin N’ Diamonds earn 2025 Mustang Magic Championship

Mustangs shine at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS – The stakes were high at the 2025 Mustang Magic event held in Fort Worth, Texas, from January 23-25, 2025. With only 120 days to train their mustangs, 15 trainers from across the United States loaded up and traveled south to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo for a chance to take home a championship check.

In September 2024, the trainers were assigned four-to-six-year-old mares to prepare for the Mustang Magic competition. The goal of the event is not only to give these talented trainers and mustangs a chance to compete, but also to raise awareness of mustangs and their versatile skillsets. Interested buyers were also able to purchase these mustangs after the freestyle finals.

Preliminary classes began Thursday, Jan. 23, which included handling and conditioning, a trail pattern, mustang maneuvers and compulsory maneuvers. Following each class, interested buyers had the chance to meet each mustang and visit with the trainer. The Top 10 horse-and-rider duos advanced on to the sold-out freestyle finals on Saturday, Jan. 25, and the competition was tough.

The cold weather and eccentric stock show environment did not stop Amber Hofmaier from Arlington, Wisconsin, and her mustang Drippin N’ Diamonds, a 6-year-old bay mare gathered from Black Rock Range Nevada, from taking home the 2025 Mustang Magic Championship. The duo entered the Top 10 Freestyles with a leading 65.5 compulsory score, and it only added to the entertaining Trolls themed performance.

Hofmaier and Drippin N’ Diamonds garnered a $20,000 check, presented by AgTrust Farm Credit VP Branch Manager of the Weatherford Credit Office, Lindsey Ellsworth, and a Cut Above buckle for their championship.

Ryan Rose of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and Marley followed close behind as the reserve champions winning $10,000. Marley is a 5-year-old red roan mare from the Black Rock Range, Nevada, herd management area. Ginger Duke placed third overall riding Dun It With Class, a 5-year-old dun mare from Triple B, Nevada.

Camille White and Fable finished fourth; Luke Castro and Gunna Be A Rockstar finished fifth; Garrett Shanks and Never DUN Dream’n finished sixth; Joseph Misner and Mojave finished seventh; Samantha Reed and Whislin’ Dixie finished eighth; Jerrad Dittmer and Denim & Lace finished ninth; and Allyssa Rennebu riding Important Business finished tenth.

Competing mustangs were available for purchase through public competitive bid after the freestyle finals on Saturday. All 15 horses were placed into adoptive homes for an average adoption price of $5,360. Complete event and auction results can be viewed at mustangchampions.org/magic.

Presenting sponsors for the 2025 Mustang Magic event were Mustang Champions, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and AgTrust Farm Credit. The event was also made possible through a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 17 through February 8. Rodeo tickets are available to the public. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is

dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in

BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

