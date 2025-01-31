EQUUS Foundation Honors 2024 US Paralympic Dressage Team on March 2 in Wellington

March 2 promises to be the night to celebrate champions! The EQUUS Foundation will present its Spirit Award to the 2024 US Paralympic Dressage Team. The Spirit Award was established in 2023 to honor equestrians who have significantly elevated the image and desirability of horses.

HONOREES

2024 US Paralympic Dressage Team

Athletes Rebecca Hart, Fiona Howard, Kate Shoemaker and Roxanne Trunnell

Floratina, Diamond Dunes, Vianne, and Fan Tastico H

Team Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor Michel Assouline

The US Paralympic Dressage Team made history at the 2024 Paralympic Games when they became the first non-UK based squad to stand at the top of the podium. In a tight fight to the finish, both Hart and Howard delivered personal-best performances under pressure to secure the win in the team competition.



Additionally, each athlete captured one or more individual medals during the Games, bringing home a total of nine medals—seven golds, a silver, and a bronze. Not only was Paris 2024 the most successful Games in the history of the US Para Dressage program, every performance showcased the unique partnership shared between each horse and rider.



“This team’s inspirational performance in Paris truly showcased the passion and dedication these athletes have not only for their sport, but also for the special animals who partnered with them,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

“Horses have the ability to empower, teach, and heal,” said Coakley. “Our para dressage athletes — united through their deep love of the horse – have shown everyone that these special animals can carry us to untold heights and truly transform lives.”



“The success our team experienced in Paris is the result of a long, challenging journey,” Coakley continued. “But these athletes successfully navigated every obstacle thanks to the power of the horse – giving hope to equestrians everywhere that perhaps one day their dreams will come true, as well.”



The EQUUS Foundation was founded 23 years ago to celebrate and preserve the historic bond between horses and people and protect America’s horses from peril. The US Paralympic team’s success in Paris is a shining example of the triumphant collaboration between humans and their equine partners and the significant impact of horses in our lives.

“Every single one of these athletes – both human and equine – have proven that with dedication, hard work, and a focus on what is possible, truly amazing things can happen,” said Coakley. “We hope you share our sentiments and join us!”

FAST FACTS

Sunday, March 2, 2025 – 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Buffet-style Hors d’oeuvres, Open Bar, DJ

Casual Chic Attire

Wanderers Club Terrace, 1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

PATRONS: $5,000 to include special recognition and reserved seating for eight

FRIENDS: $2,500 to include special recognition and reserved seating for six

FANS: $1,000 to include special recognition and reserved seating for four

INDIVIDUALS: $100 per person

Attendance is limited.

RSVP at equusfoundation.org/spirit

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550