James & Shari Ough Donate $25,000 to Increase Prize Money at Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that thanks to a generous donation by James and Shari Ough, prize money for the Thoroughbred Makeover will be increased by $25,000 for the next five years, beginning with the 2025 event. This additional prize money will offer payout through tenth place for the new Championship format that debuts this year, which will welcome back the top ten highest-placed horses in the Retiring Racehorse division for a championship round of competition. The Oughs’ gift will bring the guaranteed base prize money for the Thoroughbred Makeover to $139,000.

James and Shari Ough, through their family trust and other sources, make philanthropic commitments including Thoroughbred aftercare, assistance for disabled jockeys, and backstretch workers’ health and welfare. James is an entrepreneur, sports information publisher, former sports broadcaster, and a lifelong fan of the Thoroughbred on and off the track. Shari owns, races and breeds Thoroughbreds in North America.

“We are so very excited to support the Retired Racehorse Project in its efforts to drive demand for retired racehorses,” said James Ough. “Helping to incentivize participation in the Thoroughbred Makeover is an obvious choice, and we look forward to October.”

In addition to expanded prize money, opportunities abound for 2025 participating trainers to recoup some of the expenses of participating in the competition. The ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship will offer reimbursement of stabling and first discipline fees for up to 50 eligible horses adopted from Right Horse partner organizations at a total value of $20,250. The RRP has confirmed the return of the Make the Makeover fundraising campaign, through which trainers can earn back their registration fees; over $9,000 of registration fees were refunded to trainers who met their fundraising goal in 2024. The organization anticipates the renewal of an estimated $30,000 in special awards, and several past connections and aftercare organizations, including both adoption groups and businesses, are offering direct incentives for their former horses that are pursuing the Thoroughbred Makeover.

“Bringing a horse through the aftercare phase and into its next career is a significant investment, and without demand from capable riders, the whole aftercare ecosystem will stall out,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Our staff has been working diligently to secure a variety of opportunities to offset costs for the trainers participating in this process, and we’re deeply grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Ough for their commitment to this effort.”

The 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington on October 8-11. It is the largest retraining competition for recently-retired Thoroughbred racehorses and former broodmares. While the formal application period for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover is closed, late applications are being accepted via the portal at TheRRP.org through June 27th. Please see the revised rulebook for more information on updated prize money distribution for the Thoroughbred Makeover Championships.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

