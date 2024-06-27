American Horse Council Annual Conference a Resounding Educational & Legislative Success

The American Horse Council (AHC) held its 55th annual conference June 9-12, 2024, in Washington DC. The audience of equine industry leaders from breed/discipline associations, veterinarians, educators and industry stakeholders was presented with a diverse range of content and networking opportunities.

On Sunday, June 9th, a distinguished panel spoke about Social License to Operate and Social License to Thrive. David O’Connor, Chief of Sport, United States Equestrian Federation, moderated the panel and stated “Can we get to a place of making changes? We need to admit that change is needed.” Dr Jim Heird, former Executive Professor at Texas A&M, showed a photo of a young girl hugging a horse and challenged the audience “Never forget this young person – she is our future and our conscience”

Also, on Sunday the United Horse Coalition provided updates on their efforts and initiatives to encourage “responsible ownership” and resources available for horse owners needing assistance. Rounding out the day, the Coalition of State Horse Councils met to discuss grassroots advocacy and ways to engage legislators at the state and local level on issues important to the equine industry.

Monday’s National issues Forum included a various presenters and panelists addressing advocacy strategies, current industry legislative & regulatory priorities, economics and Equine Assisted Services. The audience also heard a veterinary workforce panel, equine euthanasia content, and technology/innovation speakers. Ryan Yates of American Farm Bureau Federation told the audience “ In Washington being able to lead with your story is important – this is storytelling town. Capturing the attention and hearts of members of Congress is essential.”

Tuesday’s meetings included a comprehensive Diversity Equity and Inclusion discussion, outdoor recreation partnership opportunities, and manure management presentations, all of which are crucial for the growth and sustainability of the equine industry.

The conference rounded out with agency and congressional offices visits including six agencies and 35 offices.

To view the Highlights reel, go to 2024 AHC National Issues Forum Highlight Reel (youtube.com)

Exciting plans are already underway for the 2025 Annual Conference, which will be held in Washington D.C. in June. Stay tuned for updates on the AHC website at www.horsecouncil.org, and get ready to be part of another memorable event.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Contact: Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org