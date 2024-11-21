Industry Funding Secured for Wearable Biometric Sensor Research Project

AAEP initiative will evaluate six sensors to determine effectiveness in injury detection



LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 21, 2024) ― The American Association of Equine Practitioners announced today that ten Thoroughbred industry and charitable organizations have pledged funding for the AAEP’s wearable biometric sensor research project. Six sensor manufacturers have been selected to participate in the year-long study.

Wearable biometric sensors have shown promise as an early warning system for the identification of racehorses at increased risk of musculoskeletal injury. These sensors are designed to capture data on a horse’s movement patterns during high-speed events.

The following organizations have contributed a total of $785,000 to fund the research project, which will run Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2025:

Breeders’ Cup Limited

Fasig-Tipton

The Foundation for the Horse (the charitable arm of the AAEP)

Keeneland Association

Kentucky Thoroughbred Association (KTA)

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA)

New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (NYTHA)

Oak Tree Racing Association

Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company, Inc. (OBS)

Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA)

“The AAEP is excited to be on the forefront of sensor technology. We see this as a transformational opportunity to further protect the health of our equine athletes,” said Katie Garrett, DVM, DACVS, AAEP president and The Foundation for the Horse board chair. “We are incredibly grateful to the Thoroughbred industry groups who share our goal and are making this project a reality.”

Each sensor manufacturer has been asked to recruit 100 two-year-old Thoroughbreds to wear their sensor during the year-long study. Data will be collected on each horse during this period and analyzed to determine accuracy of the sensor.

For more information about the study or to discuss the project with Dr. Sara Langsam, AAEP Racing Committee chair, contact Sally Baker, AAEP director of marketing and public relations, at sbaker@aaep.org or (859) 233-0147.

Statements from Funding Organizations

“The safety of both our human and equine athletes is and always will be the top priority for Breeders’ Cup Limited, and we remain committed to important initiatives like this current AAEP study. Advances in wearable technology and the AI analysis of the data that technology provides will contribute greatly to the progress our sport has made toward identifying horses that are at risk of injury, more accurately assessing racing soundness, and reducing musculoskeletal injuries. Once the technology is fully developed via studies like this one, we look forward to exploring how wearable biometric sensors can enhance our existing multi-pronged approach to safety, which includes months of out-of-competition testing, veterinary oversight through record reviews and hands-on examinations by a collaborative panel of experienced veterinarians, advanced diagnostics, and thorough track maintenance.” Drew Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer, Breeders’ Cup Limited

“This is an important initiative as our entire industry strives to take action to enhance the safety of our equine athletes. We applaud the AAEP for conducting this research and are committed to supporting these efforts.” Boyd Browning, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fasig-Tipton

“Keeneland is proud to support this AAEP effort to advance our understanding of the application of wearable sensors for monitoring changes in the gait of the racehorse while in exercise that could lead to the prevention of musculoskeletal injury. Keeneland has been at the forefront of this initiative to improve our detection of subclinical injuries that can impact the career of the racehorse. We appreciate the work of Dr. Sara Langsam and the AAEP Racing Committee in convening the Forum on Racehorse Safety that led to this project and will materially enhance equine safety and welfare.” Stuart Brown, DVM, Keeneland Vice President, Equine Safety

“Wearables provide an opportunity for our member owners and trainers to demonstrate their commitment to the safety of our horses, and ensure any future implementation begins to answer important questions on validation and preserving client and veterinary privacy concerns equally.” Chris Baker, President, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association

“Continuously improving equine safety is an organizational imperative at NYRA, which is why we have embraced a variety of technologies and AI-driven solutions to support safe training and racing. The research being undertaken by the AAEP will expand our understanding of this evolving technology and help to prevent injuries before they occur. NYRA is pleased to contribute to this effort, and we will continue to work closely with New York’s horsemen to ensure wide adoption of wearable biometric sensors in the months and years ahead.” Glen Kozak, NYRA Executive Vice President, Operations & Capital Projects

“NYTHA is excited to be a part of this study. Great strides have been made in wearable technology in recent years, and early detection of musculoskeletal injuries is of paramount importance to all horsemen and women. Equine safety and welfare are at the core of NYTHA’s mission.” NYTHA President Tina Bond

“Oak Tree is excited to support the AAEP’s wearable biometric sensor project. Veterinary research and racehorse welfare and safety have long been a focus of Oak Tree. Easy-to-use, wearable biometric sensors have the potential to identify horses at risk of injury before developing problems are apparent to horsemen. The quickly developing artificial intelligence capability to analyze the large data sets derived from biometric sensors is particularly timely for this project.” Rick M. Arthur, DVM, President, Oak Tree Racing Association

“Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company, Inc. is proud to support the AAEP research project that is focusing on the use of wearable technology to assist in the early detection of potential injuries to racehorses. It is important to embrace technological advancements and develop tools to help horsemen manage and care for their horses. It’s a win for the horses, a win for the horsemen and a win for the industry.” Tom Ventura, OBS President

“TOBA enthusiastically supports this research project on developing technology that is showing promise to improve the health and safety of our equine athletes. It is incumbent upon the Thoroughbred industry to investigate advances in technology that could potentially reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injury.” Dan Metzger, President, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

Media Contact:

Sally Baker

Director of Marketing & Public Relations

AAEP

sbaker@aaep.org

(859) 233-0147