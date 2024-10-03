American Horse Council’s October Webinar on “Biosecurity for the Horse Owner”

It’s October and officially “Spooky Season”. So, what’s spookier than a ghost? Bad biosecurity! The American Horse Council is here to help horse owners keep away scary germs with its October 2024 webinar on “Biosecurity for the Horse Owner” on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

AHC President Julie Broadway stated “Whether you are a horse owner, handler or the manager of an equine facility, biosecurity plays an important role in keeping horses under your care safe and healthy. Establishing and following effective biosecurity practices is important for every equine facility to protect the health of the horses residing and visiting.”

Listen in to learn how to scare off infectious disease and keep your horse happy and healthy and ready to dominate your local costume class.

Invited panelists will include:

Dr. Katie Flynn of the US Equestrian Federation, Senior Staff Veterinarian, Equine Health & Biosecurity

Dr. Holly Helbig of Zoetis, author of Show Stopping Biosecurity

Marian “Mare” Ehlers, developer of S’Mores Code for equine biosecurity

RSVP By October 18th at 5:00 PM ET to register. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpcuyurzIrHd3KGrezg65IWYo9QhS6ZAiE

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org