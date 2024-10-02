Judging Contest Returns to NRHA Futurity

The National Horse Judging Team Coaches’ Association, National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), and American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) collaborated to bring the Collegiate and Youth Reining Judging Contest back to the 2024 NRHA Futurity and Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships (NAAC).

The contest will be held December 3–4 in Oklahoma City. Collegiate and youth competitors will judge live runs and complete a written test and penalty clip test, similar to how NRHA judges are tested.

Student competitors and coaches are also granted entry to the CINCH Non Pro Futurity Finals on Friday, December 6th, at no additional cost as part of their registration fees. Students will compete as youth teams, junior college teams, university teams, or individuals.

“Participating in the judging contest is essential for shaping the future of our sport,” said Patti Carter, NRHA Sr. Director of Education & Officials. “It not only helps develop the next generation of NRHA judges but also fosters leadership qualities and hones decision-making skills that are crucial both in the reining arena and in life. These contests offer invaluable hands-on experience, emphasizing the importance of accuracy, fairness, and consistency in judging—the very foundation of the discipline’s integrity.”

This will be the first time since 2019 that the contest will be held in conjunction with the NRHA Futurity and Adequan® NAAC. The contest will provide collegiate and youth competitors an opportunity to gain education, judge reining horses, and create networking and training opportunities that support careers and interests in the equine community.

More information on the contest and entry forms can be found here.

