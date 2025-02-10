AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award Winners Announced

The American Quarter Horse Association partners with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International to award $15,000 to the 2024 Equine-Assisted Services horses of the year.

The Queens Pistol and Big Money Duke are the AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Service Horse of the Year Award winners for 2024.

“The versatility of the American Quarter Horse is proven day in and day out, and their ability to shine in equine assisted service programs is a prime example of this,” said AQHA CEO Karl Stressman. “These two Quarter Horses and thousands of others have impacted so many lives by serving people through equine assisted services. All the horses nominated were deserving of this award and we are honored to give this recognition to these horses that assist in the important work equine assisted service provides and continue to work with PATH International into the future.”

The AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award is a nomination-based award determined through a selection process by AQHA and PATH Intl. There were two winners awarded, with first place, The Queens Pistol, receiving $10,000, and second place, Big Money Duke, receiving $5,000. These winners, who will also receive a trophy and banner, will be recognized in late March at the 2025 AQHA Convention in Las Vegas.

“Thank you, AQHA, for selecting these two winners! From over 90 nominations of American Quarter Horses involved in equine-assisted services at PATH Intl. Member Centers, the judging must have been nearly impossible, as all the nominees are fostering joy and wellness in their communities,” said PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm. “The two winners, ‘Reyna’ and ‘Blaze,’ emphatically won the hearts of the judges by showcasing their exemplary characters and suitability for enriching the lives of their human partners. We congratulate both Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation, Inc. in North Andover, Massachusetts, and Great Results Equine-Assisted Therapies (GREAT) at The Arc Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport, Louisiana, on receiving their awards and thank you, AQHA, for honoring these remarkable American Quarter Horses.”

The Queens Pistol

The Queens Pistol, aka Reyna, was selected by a panel of nine judges for first place and $10,000. The grey mare was born in 2002, sired by Playgun and out of SR Highland Queen by Doc’s Oak. Reyna is owned by Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation Inc. of North Andover, Massachusetts. Reyna began her life in the cutting and reining pens before competing in and winning multiple top 10 achievements at the AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships in the open, amateur and limited amateur divisions. She also won several awards at both AQHA and Stock Horse of Texas shows. At age 15, she became a therapeutic riding horse at Windrush Farm. Reyna, with her quiet and sweet disposition, can do it all. She stands quietly for anyone who grooms her and works around her on the ground, doesn’t flinch as the mechanical lift lowers a wheelchair-bound rider onto her back and boosts the confidence of her independent riders with her smooth gait.

At 23, Reyna is still hard at work at Windrush Farm, continuing her reign as a “poster horse” and ambassador.

Big Money Duke

Big Money Duke, aka “Blaze,” finished second in the judged competition, winning $5,000. Blaze was foaled in 1996 and is by Whitewater Duke and out of Osage Driftwood by Bluechip Driftwood. The red roan gelding is owned by Lynda Hamm of Shreveport, Louisiana. Blaze began working as a mounted patrol horse for the Louisiana Caddo Parish Sherriff’s Office at the age of 4. For 10 years, he worked several events, including Mardi Gras celebrations. From there, he began his journey at The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT program, where he remains today. A servant to the community, Blaze received the 2024 Louisiana Service Animal of the Year Award for his hard work with both children and adults with disabilities.

Blaze, the gentle giant, continues his efforts in the GREAT program at the age of 28.

About AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Service Horse of the Year Award

The AQHA-PATH Intl. program recognizes American Quarter Horses that take part in programs at PATH Intl. centers. The AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award is a nomination-based award determined through a selection process by AQHA and PATH Intl. Nominated horses must be considered an equine-assisted services horse (involved in therapeutic horsemanship sessions including, riding, therapies incorporating equines and learning) at one of 794 PATH Intl. member centers and be registered with AQHA. The nominating center must be a current AQHA member.

About PATH Intl.

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International is a federally registered nonprofit, leading the advancement of professional equine-assisted services by supporting its members and stakeholders through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education. Founded in 1969, PATH Intl. has been promoting safe and effective therapeutic horsemanship to this day. Headquartered in Colorado there are 813 centers, nearly 7,000 individual members, 5,424 certified professionals and 6,781 equines in programs all around the world.

