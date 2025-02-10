Horses and Humans Research Foundation Announces John M. Kundtz as New Board President

Chagrin Falls, Ohio – February 10, 2025: The Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF), dedicated to advancing global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on the health and wellness of both people and horses, proudly announces the election of John M. Kundtz as the new President of its Board of Directors.

With over 35 years of board experience in the nonprofit sector, Kundtz brings HHRF a wealth of leadership and strategic insight. His expertise in global technology sales with IBM and innovative approach to nonprofit management uniquely position him to advance the Foundation. His passion for sharing stories and lessons through various media platforms enhances his role as an engaging and influential leader in a not-for-profit community.

“I am honored to serve as Board President during this exciting time for HHRF,” said Mr. Kundtz. “Building on the organization’s strong foundation, I look forward to advancing research that enhances our understanding of horse-human interactions and their profound benefits.”

Mr. Kundtz succeeds Nancy Paschall, who has led the organization for three years. Under her visionary leadership, HHRF has upheld and expanded its mission, strengthening its role as a catalyst for high-quality research.

Celebrating 20 Years of Impact

This leadership transition coincides with HHRF’s 20th anniversary. Inspired by Molly Sweeney’s vision, HHRF was founded to develop, fund, and promote scientific research in equine-assisted activities and therapies. Since achieving 501(c)(3)nonprofit status in 2005, HHRF has sustained investment in rigorous research and serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on the health and wellness of people and horses.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org