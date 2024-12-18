Schleese Educational Livestreams to View

JANUARY

Terrie Bass – https://www.instagram.com/jdoubletfarm/ – January 6, 2025 @ 2:15pm EST

Rhonda Hartman – https://www.instagram.com/rhondahartman228/ – January 7, 2025 @ 3:00pm EST

Rhonda Hartman is a lifelong horse lover and owner who currently lives in Arizona on a small farm. She currently has six horses, four donkeys, and other assorted animals. She has competed in barrel racing since the age of 10. She is always striving to learn more about horses in order to provide them with the highest quality of care.

Lorraine Martin – https://www.instagram.com/raine.equestrian/ – January 8, 2025 @ 9:30am EST

Lorraine is a 21-year-old hunter/jumper-turned-dressage rider. She began riding at 18 months old, started real lessons in second grade, and has been riding since. Lorraine switched over to dressage pretty much full-time after she had her knee reconstructed and has been producing her own gaited Curly horse as a dressage horse and a gaited pleasure horse. She currently rides professionally and has a small string of client horses ranging from western trail riding horses through upper-level dressage horses. Lorraine has always been interested in saddle fit. As someone who rides so many horses, she can tell the difference between a well-fitting saddle and an ill-fitting saddle and the way it impacts a horse’s performance is incredible. Her own gelding is super fussy about saddle fit and they’ve been through different saddles as he’s grown. Lorraine thinks that as an equestrian who rides professionally, it’s important to be knowledgeable about saddle fit because she is in a position to help horses and their owners learn about what a well-fitting saddle looks like to improve a horse’s comfort and performance.

Naomi Cox – https://www.instagram.com/alternative.cowgirl/ – January 10, 2025 @ 11:00am EST

Naomi got a late start in the equine industry, starting when she was old enough to drive and have a job. When she turned 19 she bought her first mustang and moved 3 hours from home to find a barn that would board her. Naomi took many years off from riding due to her horse’s training and a riding accident Naomi had prior to buying her. When Naomi got back into the saddle earlier this year it was to start her 4 year old undersaddle and he is the first horse she’s ever started. She’s interested in saddle fit for many reasons, one being she loves research and practicing holistic whole body care for equines. Additionally her gelding is really short backed and compressed so saddle fitting is difficult for him.

Abbey Simbrow – https://www.instagram.com/abbeysimbrowdressage/ – January 13, 2025 @ 10:00am EST

Virginia Genthner – https://www.instagram.com/mrsgandjelly/ – January 13, 2025 @ 11:00am EST

Morgan Stephens – https://www.instagram.com/feelinfineequine/ – January 13, 2025 @ 2:15pm EST

Morgan Stephens is a Certified Equine Rehab Practitioner (CERP) practicing in Northern Utah. She sees anything from high end performance horses to backyard horses and helps improve their lives through establishing proper movement, aiding in pain relief, and nutrition. She has a newfound passion for Equine Education and wants to continue teaching through her platform.

Steffi Spielhaupter – https://www.instagram.com/scienceforsoundness/ – January 13, 2025 @ 3:15pm EST

Steffi is an Equine Scientist (MSc) and Equine Therapist (ESMT). She provides support with individual journeys of conscious horse-human connection and personal growth by working with the nuances of equine soundness, always considering the health of the horse’s nervous system in the process. To Steffi, soundness is not just a word to describe a healthy and balanced horse, it is a way of living and interacting. Steffi has three horses who live in a herd environment. She loves how the environment and training help them become more expressive and connected. She knows how easily the balance of physical soundness can be thrown off by ill-fitting equipment. Steffi has struggled to find the right saddle fit for herself and her horses, and the Schleese philosophy has stood out to her.

Tara Graham – https://www.instagram.com/theequinebitfitter/ – January 14, 2025 @ 3:30pm EST

Bridget Helms – https://www.instagram.com/ridinghorsesandraisingkids/ – January 16, 2025 @ 11:00am EST

Gen Husak – https://www.instagram.com/genuinequine/ – January 17, 2025 @ 10:30am EST

Gen has been working with horses for 14 years and specializing in positive reinforcement for the last four. Currently pursuing a master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, she aims to integrate her equine expertise into her future practice in equine-assisted mental health counseling. Gen is passionate about the wellbeing of both humans and horses, and considers saddle fit an extremely important element of good horsemanship.

Madeline Byrd – https://www.instagram.com/controlhaltdelete/ – January 20 @ 4:15pm EST

Madeline started her riding journey around 10 and found herself with an OTTB around 15. They dabbled in local shows but stuck to trail rides and in hand work. Shortly after losing her heart horse, a young quarter horse fell into her lap. 100s of miles on the trails later, they found their love for eventing and will hopefully make their BN debut this season, maybe with a little yellow horse named Pickle Chip in tow.

Emma Oullette – https://www.instagram.com/ejo.equestrian/ – January 24 @ 3:30pm EST

Emma started asking for lessons when she was three years old. Her parents told her she could start lessons when she was six because they thought she’d forget, but that really backfired on them. Emma took weekly lessons from ages 6-18, then took 7 years off for college and starting her career. Within a few years of rejoining the riding world, she purchased her now 10 year old Andalusian cross gelding named Tater Tot. The pair took a significant detour after Tater foundered in October 2022 but have just made their return to the hunter ring. Tater has a very challenging back to fit so Emma has become interested in saddle fit through necessity!

