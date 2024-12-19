Be the Change You Want to See in the World!

For those who ever doubted what the power of good thoughts and ideas put into action can do, we say look no further than #TeamLafitte – Lafitte De Muze, his owner, Cheryl Olsten, his rider, Amanda Steege, and his caregiver, Tim Delovich.



Lafitte De Muze was the inspiration for establishing the EQUUS Foundation Equine Ambassadors program when, in 2018, Olsten reached out to Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President, offering to share the bounty of Lafitte’s winnings with horses who need help and horses who are enriching the lives of people with special needs.

“Thanks to #Team Lafitte, we were able to offer $35,000 to match funds raised on December 13 to celebrate the National Day of the Horse,” said Coakley. The National Day of the Horse was established by Congress in 2004 to honor the cultural, historic, and economic contributions that horses have made and continue to make.



All donations made between 12:00 PM and 12:00 midnight EST on December 13 were doubled up to $35,000. Donors had the opportunity to donate to specific EQUUS Foundation Guardian and Mentor charities or make a general donation.



That’s Not All! You could also vote for your favorite equine from among the participating charities. The charity whose equine received the most votes on December 13 also had the opportunity to receive an additional $1,000 grant from the EQUUS Foundation.





How Did We Do?

–In less than 24 hours, the EQUUS Foundation received over $37,000 in donations from over 160 donors bringing the grand total to $72,000!!



–Over 650 individuals signed up as EQUUS Foundation #HorseProtectors! Sign up today here!



–Over 950 horse lovers cast their votes for their favorite horse from among the EQUUS Foundation’s Guardian and Mentor charities.

Hank, BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding & Educational Center, received the most votes and will be the recipient of the $1,000 grant to underwrite the costs for his care.”Some 25 years ago, we welcomed Hank to BraveHearts,” said Megan McQueeney. “He remains the most honest, willing, confident and noble partner we have partnered with in our center.” Hank is known for many accomplishments, including being inducted in the Horse Stars Hall of Fame in 2018. Read more about Hank here.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

