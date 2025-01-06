Avenue Equestrian Launches Exclusive Mastermind for Equine Media Professionals

Empowering Equestrian Entrepreneurs through Collaboration and Innovation

Boston, MA – January 6, 2025 – Avenue Equestrian is excited to announce the launch of the Avenue Equestrian Mastermind, a year-long program specifically designed for equestrian businesses and entrepreneurs across the industry. This initiative aims to foster growth, innovation, and collaboration among professionals dedicated to equine publishing, freelancing, and small business ventures.

The Avenue Equestrian Mastermind offers participants:

Bi-Quarterly Live Workshops : Engage in interactive sessions focused on goal setting, business operations, and skill development led by industry experts and peers.

: Engage in interactive sessions focused on goal setting, business operations, and skill development led by industry experts and peers. Collaborative Community : Join a select group of like-minded professionals to share experiences, tackle challenges, and explore innovative solutions in real-time.

: Join a select group of like-minded professionals to share experiences, tackle challenges, and explore innovative solutions in real-time. Accountability and Growth: Benefit from a supportive environment that encourages personal and professional development, ensuring participants stay on track to achieve their business objectives.

“Our mission is to empower equestrian business leaders with the tools, insights, and strategies necessary to navigate today’s dynamic market,” said Kelly Giordano, Founder & CEO of Avenue Equestrian. “By bringing together a community of passionate professionals, we aim to foster an environment where innovation thrives, and challenges are met with collective expertise.”

This exclusive mastermind is limited to 10 participants, and with two spots already claimed, only 8 spots remain. Applications are now open, with the program set to commence in January 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit Avenue Equestrian Mastermind .

About Avenue Equestrian

Avenue Equestrian, founded by Kelly Giordano, is dedicated to guiding equestrian business leaders toward clarity and confidence in their strategic endeavors. With a multifaceted skill set in sales, marketing, operations, and organizational design, Avenue Equestrian empowers businesses to define and achieve success in the equestrian industry.