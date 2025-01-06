NRHA Announces Guest Speakers for 2025 Leadership Gathering

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) previously announced a new event, the Leadership Gathering, to be held February 2-3, 2025, at the downtown Oklahoma City Omni Hotel.

A key focus of the event will be a full day dedicated to industry experts helping our members tackle issues such as financial planning, hiring qualified help, and how to get the most out of your association membership.

“The goal of this event is to provide our members the resources they need to help achieve professional and personal success,” said NRHA Commissioner Billy Smith. “We are fortunate to have some of the best in the industry agree to speak at this inaugural event, and we hope our members take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” Smith continued.

The event is free and open to the membership to attend.

Luke Milholland, Chief Executive Officer of Vault Wealth Strategies, LCC, and a registered investment advisor, will kick off the guest speaker sessions held February 3. Milholland will provide valuable insight for breeders, trainers, and others seeking to strengthen the financial foundation of their operations.

“Many of our professional groups have made it clear that they need more assistance with the business side of things,” said NRHA Director of Governance & Executive Administration Liz Kelsey. “Having Luke’s financial expertise coupled with his first-hand knowledge of the reining industry will greatly benefit our members and help them improve their financial decision-making.”

The interactive format of the event will allow ample time for member questions and networking. “No matter your involvement with NRHA, every individual will be able to take away something from these sessions,” Smith added.

In addition to the guest speakers, a special cocktail reception will be held that evening to allow members to engage with sponsors, leadership, staff, and other individuals within the industry.

“It is important for our members to make those personal connections,” Kelsey continued.

For more information on the 2025 NRHA Leadership Gathering, including the full schedule, free registration, and to book your hotel room, click here.

