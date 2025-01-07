WeRideTogether Invites Horse Show Organizers to Utilize FREE Educational Resources and Signage to Continue Raising Awareness about Power Imbalances and Abuse in Sport

Offering C.A.R.D. Diagrams, Coach Athlete Pledge Signage, and #WRT x Dreamers & Schemers Socks to Distribute to Competitors

Woodside, CA (January 7, 2025) – #WeRideTogether, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sexual misconduct in sports through education, awareness, and resources, is kicking off 2025 with the goal of expanding its partnerships with equestrian organizations across North America.

#WeRideTogether has created an in-kind partnership package that includes educational materials highlighting important topics, such as healthy coach-athlete dynamics and The Coach Athlete Pledge, 10 simple best practices that athletes and trainers can use to ensure all parties work together to make equestrian sport safer and healthier for all.

In addition, show organizers will have access to banners and #WRT x Dreamers & Schemers boot socks to include in exhibitors’ welcome bags. Organizers will also have the opportunity to partner with #WeRideTogether to host turn-key, fun and engaging community events, such as bracelet & bridle charm-making, and fundraising classes like those at Thunderbird Horse Park and Desert International Horse Park. These special charity classes are designed to welcome professional, junior and amateur athletes of varying levels – competitors jump for a big payday and additional prizes are provided for the top finishers.

Since its launch in 2021, #WeRideTogether has secured educational partnerships with FEI, USEA, CHA, USHJA, IEA, and IHSA. The organization is also already collaborating with horse shows, including Traverse City Horse Shows, Desert International Horse Park, Rebecca Farms, Thunderbird Show Park, Jump-Nee, Sonoma Horse Park, and West Palms Events, on a variety of educational, awareness, and fundraising initiatives.

“Creating and maintaining safe athletic environments is a team effort. We are grateful for the support of show organizers, associations, coaches, parents, and athletes who are committed to addressing important topics. These simple resources and community engagements are an easy way to create healthy, safe and fun sport for everyone,” said Michaela Callie, Executive Director of #WeRideTogether.

To learn more about these free resources, and inquire about how to become a 2025 partner, please email msmith@weridetogether.today.

ABOUT #WERIDETOGETHER

Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform, and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone.

