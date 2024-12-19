Holiday Ticket Sale for the 2025 Connect, Learn, and Inspire Conference!

Chagrin Falls, OH – December 19, 2024: Horses & Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is excited to announce the holiday ticket sale for our annual Connect, Learn, and Inspire conference, happening February 22–23, 2025, in San Antonio, TX. Join us for an extraordinary weekend of knowledge-sharing, fellowship, and inspiration with others who share your passion for horse and human interaction. This promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking event for all attendees.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Stephen Peters, Psy.D., ABD

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stephen Peters as our keynote speaker! A neuroscientist specializing in brain functioning, Dr. Peters has an extensive background, including serving as Chief of Neuropsychological Services in a large neurology practice and founding two clinics dedicated to brain health. As a leading horse brain researcher, he has conducted equine brain science seminars and dissections for audiences worldwide, including veterinarians and equine professionals.

Dr. Peters is also the co-author of the acclaimed book Evidence-Based Horsemanship. During the conference, attendees will have two opportunities to hear him speak:

The Skeptical Horseman

Creating the Optimal Brain for You and Your Horse

A Few Other Exciting Speakers and Sessions Include:

Dr. Glen S. Cotton

Perspectives of People Affected by Parkinson’s Disease Participating in Community-Based Programs Incorporating Equines

Dr. Cotton will share compelling insights into the experiences of adults with Parkinson’s disease who participate in therapeutic riding programs, highlighting their perspectives on the value and benefits of equine-assisted activities.

Equine Strategic Planning

Gain practical tips on evaluating your herd, managing equine intake, planning for retirement, maximizing your budget, and ensuring equine well-being.

Equine-Assisted Social Work (EASW)

Explore the transformative connections between horses, humans, and the environment. This session highlights how integrating nature into social work practice can promote healing, foster authentic relationships, and drive meaningful change, while focusing on environmental and community well-being.

Special Screening: Where the Horses Heal the Soul

Kick off the weekend on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM with a special screening of the award-winning documentary Where the Horses Heal the Soul. This powerful film shares inspiring stories of hope and healing through the transformative bond with therapy horses, featuring participants from ROCK (Ride On Center for Kids). Winner of Best Documentary Film and Best Film by the Equine Network in 2024, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

Don’t wait—reserve your spot today! Join us in San Antonio for a weekend of learning, inspiration, and connection as we explore the incredible impact of equine-assisted services and research.

Tickets are limited and this holiday sale ends December 31, 2024. Visit our website www.horsesandhumans.org to purchase your discounted tickets today and also get a discount on your hotel room and parking!

To view the entire sensational line up of speakers and learn more about the upcoming conference visit the website www.horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO at ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules.

Media Contact:

Terry Boggs

info@horsesandhumans.org