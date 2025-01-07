Behind the Lens: A Photographic Look Back at 2024 by The Equestrian Vagabond

by Merri Melde

theequestrianvagabond@gmail.com

The Equestrian Vagabond, Merri Melde, shares another year in the life of an equine photographer in the online gallery, “A Fun Look Back at 2024.”



https://www.theequestrianvagabond.com/A-Fun-Look-Back-at-2024

Melde served as Official Photographer in 2024 for numerous AERC (American Endurance Ride Conference) Endurance rides in Idaho, Utah, California, and Colorado, Trail rides in Idaho, a human Ultra-Marathon and numerous Dressage, Cross-Country, and Jumping shows in Idaho. Most enjoyable of all, she captured between-the-ears shots while trail riding in her home of Owyhee County, Idaho, and while competing in northwest Endurance rides aboard her somewhat famous off-the-track Standardbred, Hillbillie Willie.

As a freelance writer, Melde penned articles in 2024 for Horse Illustrated, Arabian Horse World, and The Sound Advocate. Additional writing projects included stories of fallen World War II servicewomen for Stories Behind the Stars, and a published book of her world travels, Somewhere Else: Random Travels on this Small Planet.

For more information on The Equestrian Vagabond and to see more samples of Merri Melde’s work, see:

http://www.theequestrianvagabond.com/



theequestrianvagabond.blogspot.com

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00EZ5DQZM

Media Contact:

Merri Melde

theequestrianvagabond@gmail.com