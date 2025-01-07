The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) and Zoetis Equine are Proud to Announce the 2024 PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional equine caretakers who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers ensuring high quality of life for the equines that partner with humans in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year Award sponsored by Zoetis Equine. Congratulations to Jessica Moe nominated by PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center, North Dakota State University Bison Strides Equine-Assisted Services in Fargo, ND.

Jessica and all PATH Intl. Region award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. annual meeting held virtually on December 10, 2024. Jessica’s hard work, dedication and her intuition when it comes to caring for the program’s horses make her a vital part of the team. An occupational therapist who works alongside her shared, “I have worked with Jessica for four years as an occupational therapist partnering with horses. She excels with clients and families while providing exceptional care for the horses, addressing their physical and mental needs. Jessica’s equine intuition is remarkable. When a gentle horse began stepping on the handlers, she discovered it was due to back pain. Her quick action allowed the horse to recover and remain a vital part of our program.” PATH Intl. congratulates Jessica and the entire team at Bison Strides for their outstanding contributions to equine-assisted services.

Zoetis Equine is a generous platinum-level sponsor and the Official Equine Health & Wellness Partner of PATH Intl. As a company that cares deeply about equine health and wellness, Zoetis Equine proudly sponsors the PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year award, recognizing PATH Intl. Member Center volunteers and staff who go above and beyond to care for their center’s equines. Kathy Alm, PATH Intl. CEO states, “Caring for horses, especially those who partner at equine-assisted services centers, can be complex as they are often on their second or third careers which comes with valuable strengths and some challenges. Zoetis gives equine owners, caretakers and veterinarians the proven products, education and support needed to help herds in equine-assisted services and beyond live happier and healthier lives.”

Congratulations to the 2024 PATH Intl. Region Equine Caretaker of the Year winners:

Region 1: No Nominations in 2024

Region 2: Stephen Jackson, Promise Landing Farm, Upper Marlboro, MD

Region 3: Deborah McWhirter, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Aiken, SC

Region 4: Braelyn Troup, Reins of Life, Inc., South Bend, IN

Region 5: Teresa Barry, Saddle Up!, Franklin, TN

Region 6: Jessie Moe, Bison Strides Equine-Assisted Services, Fargo, ND

Region 7: Nick Andeway, Miracles in Motion Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Swisher, IA

Region 8: Michael McCall, Dream a Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship, Leander, TX

Region 9: No Nominations in 2024

Region 10: No Nominations in 2024

Region 11: Alexander Wolf, DreamPower Horsemanship, Gilroy, CA

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

For a full list and photos of all award winners please visit: https://pathintl.org/annual-awards/.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

About Zoetis:

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit Zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

