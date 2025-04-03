BREAKAWAY ROPERS GAIN NEW PATH TO $1 MILLION PAYOUT THROUGH VRQ QUALIFICATION

AUSTIN, Texas – Rodeo Logistics has announced a new opportunity for breakaway ropers to qualify for the prestigious Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Semi-Finals, held November 24–30 at West World in Scottsdale, Arizona. For the first time, athletes can earn their spot through the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier (VRQ) platform, with the Top 20 on the Kimes VRQ Leaderboard securing a position at the $1 million event.

Launched in 2018, the VRQ has become the premier points-based, global qualification system for top-tier rodeo events, playing a central role in qualifying athletes for major rodeos—including Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo, the Women’s Rodeo World Championship, Rodeo Corpus Christi, Rodeo Carolina, and others. To date, the platform has awarded over $19.7 million in new money to rodeo competitors, revolutionizing access to elite-level rodeo.

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway VRQ qualification period opens April 1 and runs through November 2, 2025. The Top 20 athletes on the Kimes VRQ Leaderboard will join semifinalists from the First Chance Qualifier, Oklahoma’s Richest Qualifier, and the Last Chance Qualifier—with no additional entry fee required to participate via the VRQ.

“VRQ is the only points-based, global qualification platform available in the rodeo industry,” said Clay Deen, COO of Rodeo Logistics. “After years of development and successful implementation with the WCRA, the platform has proven itself in delivering top-tier athletes to high-profile events. We’re excited to partner with the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway and look forward to supporting more independent rodeo producers in the future.”

“For our 2025 event, we’ve created three live qualifier events—but the VRQ adds a powerful, accessible way for more breakaway ropers to compete for a share of the $1 million,” said Lindsay Perraton, Chief Marketing Officer at Kimes Ranch Jeans. “Its virtual format removes geographic limitations and expands opportunity for athletes nationwide.”

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway debuted in 2024, produced by Kimes Ranch Jeans and CN Productions, and held at West World in Scottsdale. Rooted in western heritage and committed to raising the bar for women in rodeo, the inaugural event was nationally broadcast via FOX Sports, both live and in a delayed feature on the FOX Network.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Rodeo Logistics and the WCRA to take the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway to the next level,” said Chris Neal, CEO of CN Productions. “This partnership represents our shared vision to grow participation in rodeo and elevate opportunities for breakaway athletes.”

The VRQ continues to evolve as a groundbreaking tool in rodeo, uniquely capable of accepting results from any public rodeo or single-discipline event. With over 27,000 registered users, its reach and influence continue to grow, reshaping how athletes earn their way to major competitions.

All rodeo athletes interested in competing through the VRQ system can visit app.wcrarodeo.com for details, rules, and registration. Each event utilizing VRQ remains subject to its own official ground rules.

About The VRQ (Virtual Rodeo Qualifier):

In professional golf, organizing bodies and tours maintain their own standings, but they also recognize the “Official World Golf Ranking” (OWGR)—an independent system introduced to evaluate all applicable professional golf tournaments globally, regardless of sanctioning body. The first major tournament to adopt OWGR for invitations, outside traditional standings, was The British Open in 1986.

Similarly, the VRQ serves as a groundbreaking platform for rodeo, capable of considering results from any rodeo or single-discipline event with publicly available results. In 2025, this makes over 15,000 events eligible for qualification. The platform has already attracted more than 27,000 registered users, showcasing its growing influence and inclusivity in the rodeo world.

About Rodeo Logistics:

Rodeo Logistics is a software development company designed for the western lifestyle. Our platforms our built by a collection of former athletes, rodeo secretaries, arena managers and cutting-edge technology experts to create seamless solutions for managing rodeos and western events. Our mission is to simplify and streamline western event management with intuitive technology crafted specifically for the western way of life. Our software products offer the best features on the market, combining the spirit of the west with 21st-century technology, tailored to meet the unique needs of your western event.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans:

With a multi-generational background in Western industry, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ vision was to create a company that produced meticulously crafted denim without compromising on fit or style. Combining traditional elements of Western influence with forward-thinking fashion, Kimes Ranch has expanded over the years to offer a full line of apparel and caps to complement their jeans. The brand’s eye-catching logo, cohesive company culture, and detailed attention to customer service created a loyal consumer following. The classically inspired line of jeans has been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys and Indians, and Chrome Magazine as well as award-winning television series Heartland and Yellowstone.

About CN Productions:

CN Productions is a leading Western event and production company specializing in rodeo and equine events. Passionate about promoting the sport and its athletes, CN Productions strives to create memorable experiences for contestants and spectators within the western industry.

PHOTOS: https://app.air.inc/a/bOXvqsxuL

Media Contact:

McKenzie Parkinson

mrs.parkinson@kimesranch.com