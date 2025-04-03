Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series Features Jason and Bronwyn Irwin in Next Episode

(Durham, N.C.; April 3, 2025) – Horse Illustrated is pleased to welcome Jason and Bronwyn Irwin, a couple that has found great success as horse trainers and clinicians, to the April edition of Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series on Thursday, April 17, at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Husband and wife Jason and Bronwyn Irwin teach about 25 clinics each year on a wide variety of topics, including problem solving, colt starting, liberty training, and foundation horsemanship. Together, they operate Jason and Bronwyn Irwin Horsemanship, traveling all over North America to coach at clinics and expos including Equine Affaire, Mane Event, and the Western States Horse Expo. Bronwyn and Jason also have a TV show called “The Horse Trainers” on The Cowboy Channel Canada and RFD-TV Canada. They even appeared with their liberty and trick horses on “Canada’s Got Talent.”

During each month’s webinar, attendees will have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings will later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they will be available to view anytime.

Each webinar will be hosted by Horse Illustrated’s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on horseillustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated’s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated will host new webinars each month atwww.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Visit the link to register for this upcoming webinar and receive reminder emails about the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

