Mustang Magic Returns to Fort Worth! Don’t Miss This Epic Showcase of Wild Mustangs

FORT WORTH, TX — Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend! Mustang Magic 2025 is coming back to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 23-25 at the Will Rogers Coliseum. This event proudly partners with Ag Trust Farm Credit and the Mustang Champions organization. Mustang Magic will feature three days of preliminary competition, culminating in a Top 10 Freestyle Finals, where the best of the best will take the stage for an entertaining display of skill and artistry. All of this is followed by a live auction of the competing mustangs. The auction is open to the general public, with applications approved onsite.

Mustang Magic runs during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, which offers a fantastic range of activities for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy carnival rides, live concerts, petting zoos, shopping, and much more—a true celebration of Western heritage and spirit! With so much to do and see, Mustang Magic promises to be a highlight event within an already action-packed weekend.

Attendees can enjoy the excitement of the preliminary classes with general admission to the event grounds. However, an additional ticket is required for access to the highly anticipated Saturday evening Freestyle Finals. Tickets often sell out quickly, so we encourage early purchase to secure your spot.

This unique event provides guests of The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo an opportunity to connect with and appreciate the beauty of America’s mustangs, while also offering a chance to bring one of these remarkable animals home.

For more information and tickets, visit Mustang Champions.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 17 through February 8. Rodeo tickets are available now. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe

Executive Director, Mustang Champions

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

512.415.5354