Brooke USA Foundation Announces New Board Members

Lexington, KY (April 16, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) – a non-profit, Board-led organization, dedicated to alleviating the suffering of working equines and the people they serve in the developing world – announces the election of two new members to its Board of Directors. The new members are esteemed leaders with a passion for improving the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys, and mules, and have been selected to serve alongside an already impressive list of equestrian and business influencers who guide Brooke USA’s success.

Vicky Busch owns Busch Sporthorses in Folsom, LA, where she trains, teaches, and breeds for dressage. A FEI/Grand Prix/Gold Medal Rider, trainer and competitor, Vicky has a passion for education and a desire to share that knowledge with her students. Vicky is the proud parent of Muli, AKA Slate, Brooke USA’s very own mule ambassador who, with his charm and natural charisma, helps bring awareness for the plight of millions working equines.

Vicky is a long-time supporter of Brooke USA, dating back to 2016. Over the years, she has supported a myriad of international projects, including shelter construction in Ethiopia, water access provision in Kenya, disaster preparedness in Senegal, brick kiln improvements in India, and enhanced husbandry in Cuba. Last year, with a matching gift to raise funds for the organization, she led the month-long celebrations of Dorothy Brooke’s birthday, founder of Brooke USA and the Brooke family of charities worldwide. She has already to committed to honor Mrs. Brooke again this June, especially in view of Brooke USA’s 10th Anniversary.

Vicky recently noted that “there is nothing more satisfying than to know that my contributions and Muli’s volunteer work are having a major impact on the lives of those who need it most – human and animal – in some of the poorest communities on earth.”

Laura Rombauer lives in St. Helena, CA, where she owns the iconic destination boutique Vintage Home Napa Valley. She also recently launched Maison Marigold; a new luxurious small-batch women’s resort wear brand inspired by the wanderlust of travel. Laura has over 40 years of experience in design and the home industry business. Laura and her family are long-time animal lovers and supporters of many animal welfare organizations. They have six rescue dogs at home along with numerous rescue horses and miniature horses at the family farm.

Laura returns to the Brooke USA Board after a one-year hiatus. Previously, she had served as Board Vice Chair and before that as Secretary. She is a long-time supporter of Brooke USA having learned about the organization 10 years ago at an equestrian show in Kentucky where her daughter Ransome was competing. Since then, she has traveled to India to see the work first-hand and most recently, with her family, committed to a four-year funding program of 100 coal mines in Pakistan, benefitting 9,000 working equines and 5,600 owners. Working conditions in coal mines are exploitative, leading to compromised health and welfare for both the workers and their equines.

Laura noted that she “had missed working with the extraordinary Board members and staff of Brooke USA whose passion and dedication are making a true dent toward better animal welfare practices and improved livelihoods for humans.”

Brooke USA’s Board of Directors is currently led by Dr. James “Jim” Hamilton, who noted about the recent Board appointments that, “reaching those with a passion for the equestrian sport across the country remains a priority for this nonprofit, as we work together to expand geographically, reach more supporters and grow Brooke USA for the benefit of people and animals in need.” “Our newest Board members embody the spirit of Brooke USA and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” stated Emily Dulin, Chief Executive Officer. “We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to increase brand recognition and build a strong foundation of donors and friends throughout the country.”

Brooke USA’s 2025 Board of Directors is comprised of:

Officers:

James “Jim” Hamilton, DVM; Board Chair – Southern Pines, NC

Julia Wilson, DVM; Vice Chair – Stillwater, MN

Holly Sampson; Treasurer – Duluth, MN

Lisa Bair; Secretary – Wellington, FL

David Jones, Chair Emeritus – Asheboro, NC

Directors-at-large:

Mark Beausoleil – West Palm Beach, FL

Vicky Busch – Folsom, LA

Tami Fratis – Ocala, FL

Sally Frick – Campobello, SC

Dwayne Hildreth – Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX

Gill Johnston – Wellington, FL

Laura Rombauer – Saint Helena, CA

Katie Roth – Aiken, SC

Jennifer Schechter – Wellington, FL

Chris Tattersall – East Sussex, UK

Stuart Winston – Newport Beach, CA

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): Celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2025, Brooke USA is dedicated to significantly improving the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. Brooke USA committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare.

Media Contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org