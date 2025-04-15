Supply drive to assist BEST taking place at theNational Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame from April 16 through July 15

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After the overwhelming support for the two-week Backstretch Employee Service Team (BEST) Supply Drive in 2024, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will again be accepting donations for three months this spring, beginning April 16 and going through July 15. Donations are accepted in person at the Museum during regular business hours. Anyone who donates an item will receive a pass for free Museum admission plus a guest. All donations go directly to the backstretch workers.

Items needed include new or slightly used towels and wash cloths, twin-sized sheets and pillowcases, blankets, small and medium jeans for both men and women, boots and sneakers for both men and women, socks, men’s tank tops, hats, sunglasses, any kind of riding gear (boots, riding pants, etc.), rain gear, toiletries (deodorant, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, etc.).

Donations are accepted at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, 191 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

BEST is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the health and well-being of the dedicated workers in the barn areas, or “backstretch,” at Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga. They offer on-site counseling, primary healthcare services, access to health insurance, and case management support, all designed to meet the unique needs of these essential workers.

Media Contact:

Brien Bouyea

(518) 584-0400 ext. 133

bbouyea@racingmuseum.net