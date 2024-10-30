BROOKE USA FOUNDATION RECEIVES CANDID’S 2024 PLATINUM SEAL OF TRANSPARENCY

(Lexington, KY – October 30, 2024) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) announced today that it has received Candid’s coveted Platinum Seal of Transparency, previously recognized as GuideStar’s Platinum Seal of Transparency. Candid is the world’s largest source of nonprofit data, and this designation demonstrates that Brooke USA is an organization focused on measuring its progress and results to provide current and potential funders accurate and detailed information. The designation is only awarded to charities possessing the highest level of responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

“It is with great pride that we accept Candid’s Platinum Seal for the first time, having boasted Candid’s Gold Seal of Transparency for three consecutive years. We have enhanced our programmatic evaluative tools through additional quantitative and qualitative benchmarks and indicators leading toward improved monitoring and assessments “, said Jim Hamilton DVM, Chairman of the Board of Brooke USA. “Our Board of Directors and staff work tirelessly to maintain a transparent and efficient organization while ensuring that the highest possible portion of Brooke USA’s budget is directed to funding our mission of alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people they serve in vulnerable community across the world and right here in the United States.”

Brooke USA supports programming that raises the visibility of working equines as valued contributors to the world economy, emphasizing their critical role in agriculture and livelihoods. Brooke USA understands that the livelihoods and wellbeing of an estimated 600 million people, mainly from rural communities, depend on 100 million working horses, donkeys, and mules.

Brooke USA’s CEO Emily Dulin, added, “Candid’s Platinum designation is reflective of our organization’s proven success in attaining full financial transparency. This seal is crucial for financially trustworthy and responsible nonprofits. This designation enhances Brooke USA’s ability to fund our programming locally and abroad, and sponsor projects that improve the lives of those who need it most – human and animal.”

In today’s ever-changing philanthropic environment, donors seek transparency and accountability from the organizations they choose to support. The Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency confirms that Brooke USA is worthy of donor confidence and generosity.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

