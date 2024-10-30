‘Ride of a lifetime’: University of Kentucky student living out dream at the Breeders’ Cup

For Gillian Guerra, being involved with Thoroughbred racing’s highest echelons is more than just a career step.

By Jordan Strickler

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The alarm goes off at 3:50 every morning, seven days a week, but Gillian Guerra doesn’t mind. The University of Kentucky freshman has gotten used to rising early, juggling her classwork and working as an advisor at Doug O’Neill’s racing barn at Keeneland Race Course. Each dawn signals the start of another day surrounded by a sport she’s cherished since she was a little girl.

“It’s been incredible to be this involved,” she says. “[Former employer] Mark Davis and Doug have really made me feel like part of the team. This has been a dream come true. I’m learning so much, and every step of the way, it just deepens my passion for this sport.”

The San Diego native’s love for horse racing began when she was just four-years-old as she watched Zenyatta thunder down the stretch to win the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Classic, an event that left a lasting impression. By the time American Pharoah crossed the wire to win the Triple Crown in 2015, Guerra knew she wanted to be part of the racing world.

Guerra has been around horses for most of her life, but being part of their rise to the world stage is a dream she couldn’t have imagined when she first started waking up before the sun rose.

At age 18, she’s working alongside O’Neill and Davis and living that dream with not just one but two Breeders’ Cup contenders. Two horses competing at the upcoming historic Breeders’ Cup World Championships is an impressive feat, even the most seasoned veterans in the sport.

Raging Torrent, the most recent winner of the Grade 2 Pat O’Brien Stakes at Del Mar, is now bound for the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Del Mar Racetrack, just north of Guerra’s hometown. Another horse, So There She Was, drew into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Both are currently stabled at Santa Anita in Los Angeles.

Guerra’s connection to the horses runs deep. The two Breeders’ Cup contenders represent more than just talented racehorses to her.

However, no horse captures her heart more than the one she just calls “Torrent.”

Early mornings and racing dreams

The relationship between Guerra and Raging Torrent began at Florida’s Ocala Breeders’ Sale of Two-Year-Olds in Training in April 2023, where Guerra, O’Neill and Davis spotted the colt.

“We marked a few horses we were excited to see, and Torrent was one of them,” Guerra recalls. “He was gorgeous, one of those horses that you notice right away. We were shocked we got him for $75,000—he looked like he should’ve gone for much more.”

In an industry where horses can sell for millions, $75,000 was indeed a bargain.

From the start, Raging Torrent showed promise. A large horse, he is built to go longer distances. At first, the team considered him for these races, even eyeing a road to the Kentucky Derby. But as the races and training went on, it became clear that while Raging Torrent had the size for two turns, his real gift was speed.

“Torrent’s got this incredible burst of speed, and while he’s built like he could stretch out, he just loves those one-turn races,” Guerra said. “He won his first race at Del Mar, and from that point, we knew he had something special.”

Raging Torrent’s versatility has been key to his success. He came from off the pace to claim victory in his maiden win, showing he could handle different race strategies. But these days, Guerra says, he prefers to take control.

That self-driven speed earned Raging Torrent his spot in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. After his win in the seven-furlong Pat O’Brien Stakes, the colt was eligible for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, but the team decided to focus on the six-furlong Sprint.

“I think the Sprint is a great spot for him,” Guerra says. “He’s a one-turn specialist, and while he might stretch out as he gets older, right now this is where he shines.”

From passion to profession

Guerra was first drawn to the Bluegrass State and the UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment for the equine science and management program.

“For those interested in a life in the horse racing industry, where are you going to go besides UK?” she said. “There are other colleges out there, but I think UK is one of the best.”

For Guerra, being involved in the careers of Raging Torrent and So There She Was rise is more than just a career step. Her relationship with Davis, the colt’s co-owner, started years before they teamed up in racing. Guerra used to work at Davis’s restaurant, and their shared love for racing brought them together. Davis had always admired her knowledge of pedigrees, especially at such a young age.

“Mark really trusts me to handle a lot of the decisions when it comes to the horses,” Guerra says. “He jokes that I’m ‘the boss,’ but it’s true—I’m often the one discussing strategy with Doug. Whether it’s picking out horses at the sales or deciding which races we should target, Mark leaves a lot of that in my hands, which is amazing considering how much he’s invested in this.”

With Guerra’s help, Davis began his horse ownership journey, and it has since grown into a 14-horse operation, with Davis even planning to buy a farm in Kentucky. But Guerra said Raging Torrent remains among his favorites.

Alicia Benben, academic coordinator for UK Ag Equine Programs equine science and management says Guerra has a great road ahead of her.

“As an instructor, it is deeply rewarding to be part of a student’s professional and academic journey,” she said. “Gillian’s dedication to both her education and her passion for racing is inspiring. She exemplifies the balance of hard work and commitment, starting her mornings early with trainer Doug O’Neill and then diving into her academic responsibilities without skipping a beat. Her energy and focus are impressive, and it’s clear that she is on an exciting path both in and out of the classroom.”

Eyes on the future

As Guerra prepares for the Breeders’ Cup, she reflects on how far she’s come. But she’s not stopping here.

With her sights set on a future in the bloodstock industry—or perhaps even training or vet school—Guerra is soaking up every lesson from this experience.

As the two horses prepare to tackle the Breeders’ Cup, Nov. 1 and 2, Guerra is excited about what the future holds.

Whether the two horses triumph in their respective races or not, they have already cemented themselves as stars in the team’s stable and hearts. And for Guerra, the journey is just beginning.

“This has been the ride of a lifetime, but I know it’s only the start,” Guerra says. “These horses have already given me so much. I’m excited to see what comes next—for all of us.”

###

Writer: Jordan Strickler, jstrickler@uky.edu

Contact: Alicia Benben, alicia.benben@uky.edu

Media Requests: C.E. Huffman, ce.huffman@uky.edu