Retired Racehorse Project Elects New Board Members

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the addition of two new members to its board of directors elected at the organization’s December board meeting.

Robert Hartman is the chair of the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program (RTIP), of which he himself is a proud graduate. After earning his Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California, Robert went on to hold marketing and management positions with the New York Racing Association, Santa Anita Park, and Golden Gate Fields prior to joining the RTIP program as chair in 2021. In this role, Robert oversees the direction of the RTIP program as well as the hosting of the annual Global Symposium on Racing, and he has ensured that both been inclusive of aftercare issues.

“Over the past two years, we have included the RRP and Thoroughbred Makeover into our RTIP curriculum, emphasizing the importance of aftercare,” said Hartman. “I have been impressed by the servant leadership of Kirsten [Green, RRP executive director], and look forward to contributing to the organization.”

With a background in the hunters and jumpers, Chris Knehr rode on Virginia Tech’s IHSA team prior to starting his career in the bloodstock industry over 20 years ago. In that time, he has served in a variety of roles at breeding farms and consignments, including operating his own Catalyst Bloodstock before joining Lane’s End Farm’s stallion season sales team in 2021. As an ardent supporter of aftercare with an appreciation for the Thoroughbred sport horse, Chris has supported his wife Erin’s participation in the Thoroughbred Makeover in 2018 and 2024. Chris joins the RRP board after serving for a year on the organization’s advisory council.

“Thoroughbreds are bred to be amazing athletes, and the RRP is a leader in highlighting the ability of these horses to go on to a second career in a variety of disciplines. Since my wife and I took our first horse to the Thoroughbred Makeover in 2018, I’ve admired their effort to facilitate that mission,” said Knehr. “It’s an honor to be selected to the board of directors and hopefully with my background and experience in the breeding and racing side of the thoroughbred industry, I can support the board and staff in their efforts to continue the mission of the RRP.”

The entire RRP board of directors and staff would like to thank several board members who completed their terms of service at the end of 2024: Treasurer Amanda DaBruzzo and directors Anita Motion and Judy Hartman (no relation to Robert). Existing board member Sarah Williams was elected to take over the position of Treasurer.

“Over the years, the RRP has benefited from the stewardship of talented and dedicated board members with diverse professional and equine backgrounds,” said RRP board chair, Neil Agate. “We’re grateful for the contributions of Amanda, Anita, and Judy during their time with us, and welcome Chris and Robert to our board as we continue to drive the RRP mission forward.”

RRP board members may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. Learn more about the RRP’s board of directors at therrp.org/board-members.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org