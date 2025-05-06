Celebrate Buy A Horse Book Day on May 10th

Saturday, May 10th is Buy A Horse Book Day! Now in its fourth year we are celebrating equestrian authors and our favorite horse-inspired books by encouraging those who love horses to invest in continued education and horsemanship.



Heels Down and Trafalgar Square Books are collaborating with equestrian authors all over the world to showcase a wide variety of horse-themed works, from children’s books and memoirs to educational and coaching manuals.



There’s an endless library for us to continue to improve our partnership with horses, advance our horsemanship skills and take a moment to sit back and learn more about how horses think, live and react. By studying and learning from the books we read, we commit that newfound knowledge to practice in the ways we interact with our horses.



Join us in celebrating the authors who share that wisdom with us, so we all can be better horsemen and horsewomen. These authors have inspired us with their storytelling. They’ve taught us more about the sport and horses’ well-being. And most of all, they’ve helped us forge a stronger connection to these animals we love so much.



To participate, share your favorite horsey reads and why you love them on social media using the #BuyAHorseBookDay hashtag [you can also tag @heelsdownhappyhour and @horseandriderbooks on social media]. Heels Down and Trafalgar Square will be offering giveaways and discount codes all weekend long in honor of Buy A Horse Book Day–check out our promotions on social media. Trafalgar Square Books will offer a 30% off sitewide sale at www.trafalgarbooks.com.

Graphics sized for Facebook and Instagram are available by emailing a request to contact@trafalgarbooks.com.



Media Contact:

Trafalgar Square Books

Martha Cook, Publisher

mcook@trafalgarbooks.com